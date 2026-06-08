Fuel tanker overturns on Tai Po Road, blocks lanes and leaks oil

A fuel tanker overturned on Tai Po Road in the early hours of Monday, blocking lanes towards the New Territories and causing an oil leak near a petrol station, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred around 1.30am on the Sha Tin Heights section. The tanker lost control and rolled onto its right side, with its tank and body blocking the carriageway. Firefighters were called to the scene to handle the suspected fuel leakage.

The driver was unhurt. Police have classified the case as a traffic accident with no injuries. Traffic on the affected section was congested as crews worked to clear the oil spill.