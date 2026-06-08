logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fuel tanker overturns on Tai Po Road, blocks lanes and leaks oil

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A fuel tanker overturned on Tai Po Road in the early hours of Monday, blocking lanes towards the New Territories and causing an oil leak near a petrol station, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred around 1.30am on the Sha Tin Heights section. The tanker lost control and rolled onto its right side, with its tank and body blocking the carriageway. Firefighters were called to the scene to handle the suspected fuel leakage.

The driver was unhurt. Police have classified the case as a traffic accident with no injuries. Traffic on the affected section was congested as crews worked to clear the oil spill.

Tai Po Road fuel tanker overturn

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
(Video) Motorcyclist flung metres in crash with taxi on Tai Po Road
NEWS
11-02-2026 02:17 HKT
Tai Po Road remains closed after deadly blaze, forcing bus routes to divert
NEWS
28-11-2025 12:11 HKT
Three injured in three-car collision on Tai Po road
NEWS
22-06-2025 14:54 HKT
Man, 40, dies after fall from Yuen Long estate, police appeal for information
NEWS
25 mins ago
logo
(Video) Dashcam shows car mounting pavement in Sham Shui Po, hitting 2 women and fleeing
NEWS
33 mins ago
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
2 hours ago
Benson Kwok Joon-fung (third left)
Benson Kwok urges HK scouts to become pillars of society
NEWS
6 hours ago
File Photo
Former HKTDC chairs gather for Next 60 Forum with no effort spared: Federick Ma
NEWS
6 hours ago
Night Recap - June 7, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
Medical intern at Caritas Medical Centre faces disciplinary action after unauthorized personal X-Ray
NEWS
7 hours ago
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
06-06-2026 21:12 HKT
Legal concerns rise as mainland mothers promote 'Master's Degree loophole' for cheap Hong Kong births
NEWS
06-06-2026 19:13 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.