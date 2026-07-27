HKU president Xiang Zhang to step down in 2028 after decade in role

University of Hong Kong president Xiang Zhang announced on Monday that he will step down in 2028 after completing his ten-year tenure, saying the university needs new leadership to navigate a rapidly changing world.

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In a letter to the university community, Zhang said he had decided to inform the HKU Council of his decision early to allow sufficient time to find a successor. He will remain in the role until his term ends in 2028.

Zhang, who took office in 2018, reflected on his tenure, saying it had been an honour to work with faculty and students to enhance the university's academic standing.

Under his leadership, HKU has seen its international rankings steadily rise, recently ranking 11th globally in the QS World University Rankings and first in Asia, surpassing Peking University and the National University of Singapore. The university also set a new record for highly cited researchers.

He said he would continue to drive campus and research development in his remaining two years, including the Tech Landmark, the Pokfield Road campus, the Global Innovation Centre, and campus projects in Shanghai and Europe.

Zhang cited the challenges of a complex global environment and the transformative impact of AI as reasons for his decision, saying he looked forward to returning to the laboratory to focus on research.

In 2023, Zhang was embroiled in a governance dispute over the appointment of vice-president, which sparked controversy before being resolved after government intervention.