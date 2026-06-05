logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong tech hubs forge strategic ties with Uzbekistan during milestone Central Asia trade mission

NEWS
05-06-2026 16:43 HKT
logo
logo
logo

Two leading technology hubs in Hong Kong have signed strategic agreements with Uzbekistan’s premier IT park to accelerate global expansion, serving as a cornerstone of a highly successful Central Asian business mission that generated nearly one hundred new cross-border partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A comprehensive push into Central Asia

The dual technology partnerships were formalized during a high-profile business tour to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan led by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. 

The sweeping delegation comprised seventy-five business leaders from Hong Kong and seventeen provinces and municipalities across the Chinese mainland.

The overarching purpose of the mission was to explore emerging markets, strengthen bilateral government relations, and establish a robust hub-to-hub cooperation model. 

In total, the visit facilitated the signing of ninety-six agreements and memoranda of understanding spanning finance, green industries, logistics, aviation, and technology. 

Fifteen of these agreements were forged strictly at the government level, laying a solid foundation for long-term economic integration.

Cyberport and HK-Shenzhen Park lead tech integration

Within this broader framework of cooperation, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited established a dedicated partnership with IT Park Uzbekistan. 

This agreement focuses on supporting the international expansion of tech companies by granting them vital market access and shared ecosystem resources. 

By co-organizing joint programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives, both parties aim to drive continuous innovation.

A parallel agreement was signed between the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited and IT Park Uzbekistan. Under this pact, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen facility will act as a strategic springboard for Uzbekistan-based ventures expanding into mainland China and broader Asian markets. 

Conversely, Hong Kong tech firms will receive comprehensive soft-landing support, including office space and local entrepreneurship programs, to seamlessly establish operations in Uzbekistan.

A two-way gateway for investment

These initiatives reflect the delegation's broader strategy to leverage Hong Kong's unique position under the Belt and Road Initiative. 

During meetings with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, officials highlighted Hong Kong's role as an irreplaceable two-way gateway. 

The city's world-class professional services and international credibility provide a springboard for mainland enterprises to go global while simultaneously channeling foreign investment into the Chinese market.

To further cement this burgeoning alliance, the Hong Kong delegation met with the presidents and prime ministers of both host nations, and the government of Uzbekistan officially agreed to establish a consulate general in Hong Kong.

Following a major business dinner attended by over two hundred and thirty senior officials and industry leaders, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council pledged to provide professional post-mission business matching services to expedite these newly signed projects.

Regional leaders also extended an invitation for Central Asian enterprises to attend upcoming flagship international conferences in Hong Kong, such as the Belt and Road Summit and InnoEX, to sustain this virtuous cycle of technological exchange and investment.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Imported talent aims to create jobs, not replace local workforce, labor chief assures
NEWS
32 mins ago
logo
Waterspout captivates border residents amid thunderstorms and heavy rain
NEWS
2 hours ago
Prolonged power outage hits Mong Kok's Sino Centre after sprinkler accident
NEWS
2 hours ago
Safety harness saves construction worker dangling dozens of meters above Tai Po site
NEWS
3 hours ago
Man arrested at border after viral video shows indecent assault on KMB
NEWS
4 hours ago
Two arrested in Mong Kok for using falsified documents to open bank accounts
NEWS
6 hours ago
Parents secure baby Danny's birth certificate, hope to regain custody following arrest
NEWS
6 hours ago
Govt scraps plan to cap subsidized transport trips for elderly and disabled
NEWS
7 hours ago
Elderly man arrested after stealing new elevator door and cutting it up inside flat
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK tutor’s sentence for failed murder plot reduced to 24 years on appeal
NEWS
22 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong swelters through hottest 'Mangzhong' on record as HKO warns of hail and nine-day downpour.
NEWS
05-06-2026 18:23 HKT
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-06-2026 16:17 HKT
Brazen sexual assault on bus goes viral, sparks outrage
NEWS
05-06-2026 17:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.