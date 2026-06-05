Hong Kong tech hubs forge strategic ties with Uzbekistan during milestone Central Asia trade mission

Two leading technology hubs in Hong Kong have signed strategic agreements with Uzbekistan’s premier IT park to accelerate global expansion, serving as a cornerstone of a highly successful Central Asian business mission that generated nearly one hundred new cross-border partnerships.

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A comprehensive push into Central Asia

The dual technology partnerships were formalized during a high-profile business tour to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan led by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

The sweeping delegation comprised seventy-five business leaders from Hong Kong and seventeen provinces and municipalities across the Chinese mainland.

The overarching purpose of the mission was to explore emerging markets, strengthen bilateral government relations, and establish a robust hub-to-hub cooperation model.

In total, the visit facilitated the signing of ninety-six agreements and memoranda of understanding spanning finance, green industries, logistics, aviation, and technology.

Fifteen of these agreements were forged strictly at the government level, laying a solid foundation for long-term economic integration.

Cyberport and HK-Shenzhen Park lead tech integration

Within this broader framework of cooperation, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited established a dedicated partnership with IT Park Uzbekistan.

This agreement focuses on supporting the international expansion of tech companies by granting them vital market access and shared ecosystem resources.

By co-organizing joint programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives, both parties aim to drive continuous innovation.

A parallel agreement was signed between the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited and IT Park Uzbekistan. Under this pact, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen facility will act as a strategic springboard for Uzbekistan-based ventures expanding into mainland China and broader Asian markets.

Conversely, Hong Kong tech firms will receive comprehensive soft-landing support, including office space and local entrepreneurship programs, to seamlessly establish operations in Uzbekistan.

A two-way gateway for investment

These initiatives reflect the delegation's broader strategy to leverage Hong Kong's unique position under the Belt and Road Initiative.

During meetings with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, officials highlighted Hong Kong's role as an irreplaceable two-way gateway.

The city's world-class professional services and international credibility provide a springboard for mainland enterprises to go global while simultaneously channeling foreign investment into the Chinese market.

To further cement this burgeoning alliance, the Hong Kong delegation met with the presidents and prime ministers of both host nations, and the government of Uzbekistan officially agreed to establish a consulate general in Hong Kong.

Following a major business dinner attended by over two hundred and thirty senior officials and industry leaders, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council pledged to provide professional post-mission business matching services to expedite these newly signed projects.

Regional leaders also extended an invitation for Central Asian enterprises to attend upcoming flagship international conferences in Hong Kong, such as the Belt and Road Summit and InnoEX, to sustain this virtuous cycle of technological exchange and investment.