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NEWS

Elderly man arrested after stealing new elevator door and cutting it up inside flat

NEWS
38 mins ago
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A 70-year-old resident was arrested in Tsing Yi last Saturday after he allegedly stole a newly delivered steel elevator door from his building's lobby and began slicing it up with a chainsaw inside his flat.

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The bizarre incident took place at around 5pm on May 30 at King Fat House in Cheung Fat Estate.

An elevator technician was working on replacing the lift doors on the 11th floor and had temporarily left a pair of new steel doors in the lobby before stepping away.

Upon returning, the technician discovered that one of the heavy doors had vanished.

While searching the floor with estate security guards, the worker's attention was drawn to the loud sound of a chainsaw echoing from a nearby apartment.

After demanding the occupant open the door, they discovered the elderly tenant inside actively cutting up the stolen steel door.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after being contacted and arrested the 70-year-old male resident on suspicion of theft. The case remains under active investigation.

A notice later posted by the estate's property management office strongly condemned the theft and destruction of public property, emphasizing that such behavior directly harms the interests of all homeowners.

The management office expressed deep regret over the situation, warning that the elevator replacement project would face significant delays because the contractor must now reorder and ship replacement materials.

The office urged residents to report any suspicious activities and warned that anyone caught stealing or damaging construction materials would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The unusual theft quickly went viral online, sparking widespread amusement among netizens.

Many social media users jokingly remarked on the eccentricity of public housing estate incidents, noting that bizarre local happenings never fail to surprise the community.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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