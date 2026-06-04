ICH June brings HK's intangible cultural heritage to the table

ICH June, one of the highlights of Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Month, will return next Saturday to introduce the public to the city's rich intangible cultural heritage through its summit and feasts, which combine tradition and innovation.

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Organized by the Hua Xia Foundation, the Beijing-Hong Kong Academic Exchange Centre, and Cultural Power, the event will spotlight a curated menu in partnership with renowned Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen.

The menu features appetizers, main courses, and desserts that highlight Hong Kong’s famous culinary heritage, such as egg tarts, dim sum, and the traditional hoisin sauce-making technique. It also includes leung cha as well as dragon boat Rice, which represent the Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade.

The chairman of ICH June and historian Lau Chi-pang noted that the menu sources local ingredients to showcase Hong Kong’s ICH through the medium of food, while encouraging the public to discover how this heritage is embedded in everyday life.

Meanwhile, the event's summit will bring together United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) experts, ICH conservation specialists, scholars, and practitioners from the mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Through seminars and the sharing of practical experiences, they will jointly explore new directions for the conservation, transmission, and development of Hong Kong's intangible cultural heritage, while sharing insights on cross-regional collaborations.

Prior to the event, the organizing committee gathered opinions from various universities and secondary schools in the city on eight topics regarding the current status and future prospects of local ICH transmission.

These findings will be presented by Hong Kong youth to inspire public interest in the development of ICH and to further expand its transmission and education.

"By mobilizing forces from all sectors of society, ICH June aims to transform the preservation of intangible cultural heritage into sustainable social action," Lau added.