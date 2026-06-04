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The Standard boosting ties via MoU with Tashkent Municipality

NEWS
1 hour ago
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John Lee (center), Editor-in-Chief of The Standard Bonnie Chen (second left), Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on Strategic Development Sardor Umurzakov (third right) and deputy mayor of Municipality of Tashkent City Rakhmanov Sharof Diyorovich (first right) at the signing ceremony.
John Lee (center), Editor-in-Chief of The Standard Bonnie Chen (second left), Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on Strategic Development Sardor Umurzakov (third right) and deputy mayor of Municipality of Tashkent City Rakhmanov Sharof Diyorovich (first right) at the signing ceremony.

The Standard signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tashkent Municipality on Thursday, marking a significant step in strengthening ties between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan.

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The agreement was part of the 96 memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements covering trade, investment, and financial services reached during Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s visit to Central Asia, which Lee said reached a total value of over US$1.65 billion.

The MoU aims to position Tashkent as a destination for Hong Kong’s business community and promote Hong Kong as a gateway to global capital markets. It also seeks to deepen bilateral understanding, build economic corridors, and create a platform for dialogue.

The partnership includes joint content, executive interviews, research, events, and digital campaigns to raise Tashkent’s profile among Hong Kong’s business audience, while showcasing Hong Kong’s financial strengths.

For The Standard, it provides exclusive access to a rising Central Asian capital, offering unique content and event opportunities that strengthen its market standing.

For Tashkent, the deal brings visibility among Hong Kong investors and business leaders, driving foreign investment and tourism.

Other key agreements signed include China International Capital Corporation Limited and the National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Uzbekistan as well as Tashkent City Municipality, which aims to capitalize on Hong Kong’s unique advantages as an international financial center and gateway to Chinese capital.

Templewater Limited also signed agreements with CSCEC International MCHJXK, Tashkent Municipality and Uzbek-Oman Investment Company LLC to deepen the collaboration and explore commercial and investment opportunities in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and broader Central Asia while leveraging HK’s super-connector status and financial center capabilities to promote cross-border investment and financing flows.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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