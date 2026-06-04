Police to launch two-week crackdown on jaywalking and inattentive driving

Hong Kong police will initiate a major two-week enforcement campaign across the city starting Friday, aiming to curb inattentive driving and pedestrian traffic violations in response to a sharp rise in road fatalities.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to the police, 51 fatal traffic casualties were recorded in the first five months of this year, marking a 42 percent year-on-year increase. Half of the fatalities were pedestrians.

Traffic authorities highlighted that the vast majority of these fatal incidents were directly caused by pedestrians jaywalking and motorists driving inattentively, with a significant portion of the driving offenses involving commercial vehicle drivers.

To strengthen road safety, the citywide enforcement action will run until June 19.

Throughout the operation, officers will intensify roadside patrols and deploy unmarked police vehicles to detect and penalize high-risk offenses, including speeding, running red lights, and tailgating.

Police have also issued a strong appeal to pedestrians, urging them to utilize designated crossings, obey pedestrian lights, avoid weaving through slow-moving traffic, and remain mindful of heavy vehicle blind spots to prevent further preventable tragedies.