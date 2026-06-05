Morning Recap - June 5, 2026

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Save Lily | Swedish court to decide on daughter's return if DNA proves parenthood

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The Swedish authorities will rely on family court proceedings to determine whether to return a Hong Kong couple's daughter, Lily, if DNA tests confirm their biological relationship, the local government has said.

FEHD prosecutes Kwun Tong fresh food shop over rodent infestation

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has initiated prosecution against a fresh provision shop on Hip Wo Street in Kwun Tong after discovering rodent activity, floor stains, and cracks on ceilings and walls during an inspection on Wednesday, following a complaint about rodent sightings.

Indonesian helper found dead in bathroom at Cheung Sha Wan estate

A 54-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was found dead in the bathroom of a flat at Fook Ming House, Fortune Estate in Cheung Sha Wan on Thursday night, police said.

World/China News

Hezbollah rejection clouds Lebanon ceasefire and prospects for ending Iran war

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militia rejected a new ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday and Israel said it would not withdraw troops from the country, undermining U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to halt fighting there to forge peace with Tehran.

'Slow slip' activity off Japan's northeast coast raises fears of major quake

A "slow slip" crustal movement has been detected off the Sanriku coast in northeastern Japan, the same phenomenon observed before the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, raising concerns about a possible major quake, Japanese media reported.

Photo: Reuters

Japan's 2025 birth rate hits record low, PM Takaishi warns of 'quiet national security crisis'

Japan's birth rate and the number of Japanese children born in the country both hit record lows in 2025, Prime Minister Takaishi Sanae acknowledged on Thursday, calling it a "quiet national security crisis" and urging action to address the declining birthrate.

Photo: Reuters

Several injured in Boeing 787 nose-gear collapse in Frankfurt

Several staff members were injured when the nose gear of a Boeing 787 jetliner unexpectedly collapsed at a gate at Frankfurt airport on Thursday, its operator Lufthansa said.

Market

Dow claims record closing high, S&P 500 advances; chip selloff weighs on Nasdaq

Wall Street advanced on Thursday as progress toward ending the Iran war buoyed investor sentiment, while disappointing results from Broadcom led a chip selloff that pulled the Nasdaq lower.

Editorial

Trump and Putin being trapped in unnecessary wars reminds us of ancient Chinese wisdom

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin find themselves increasingly trapped in war quagmires, in Iran and Ukraine respectively, having failed to find off-ramps to end conflicts they carelessly started.

Opinion

Fantasy football (and wine) | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

As we count down to the opening game of FIFA World Cup 2026, local and global businesses are projected to generate over US$10 billion (HK$78 billion) in revenue from industries such as tourism, infrastructure, retail, and media. In terms of beverages sales, beer is the typical stadium drink and the most obvious choice for watch parties.

Globalization reaches the bench | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC

On May 28, the Judiciary announced the establishment of the Hong Kong International Commercial Court, a specialized division of the High Court dedicated to adjudicating complex, high-value international commercial disputes. The new court is expected to reinforce Hong Kong's position as a leading hub for international legal and dispute resolution services.

HKICC set to sharpen cross-border dispute toolkit | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan

On May 28, the Judiciary announced a plan to establish the Hong Kong International Commercial Court as a specialist division under the High Court to hear complex, high-value international, and cross-border commercial disputes. The move responds to the growing sophistication of cross-border commerce and adds another institutional pillar to Hong Kong's standing as an international financial center and a dispute resolution hub.