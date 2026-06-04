Law Society chief promotes HK's legal expertise with Uzbek official amid strengthened ties

Hong Kong Law Society President Roden Tong Man-lung met with Sarvar Khamidov, Deputy Advisor to the Uzbek President on Strategic Development, to introduce the city's specialized legal expertise as Uzbekistan prepares to launch a new international financial center.

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The high-level meeting took place in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, during the second stop of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s official delegation visit to the country.

Key officials in attendance included Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu and Deputy Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Lillian Cheong Man-lei.

The meeting covered discussions on topics including social development, the progress of economic liberalization, investment confidence, and Hong Kong's unique strengths in international financial and professional services.

During the discussions, Tong introduced Hong Kong's distinctive advantages under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework, particularly its common law system.

He shed light on the city’s uniqueness as not only China’s common law jurisdiction but the world’s only jurisdiction where a common law system operates fully in both Chinese and English.

Supported by a robust judiciary, a sophisticated alternative dispute resolution framework, and internationally aligned legal services, Tong stressed that Hong Kong remains uniquely positioned to serve as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder" for global enterprises looking to enter mainland Chinese and broader Asian markets.

Expansion of visa-free travel to 30 days

Uzbekistan, a nation of over 38 million people situated at the heart of Central Asia, is one of only two double-landlocked countries in the world.

Following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's reforms since 2017, the country’s economy has been opened and trade streamlined, promoting digital transformation and improving legal frameworks to enhance the overall business environment.

Similar to the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Government of Uzbekistan announced its plan in March to establish the Tashkent International Financial Centre (TIFC).

The TIFC intends to apply principles of English common law and equity within its jurisdiction, establish a specialized international commercial court and an international arbitration center, and offer competitive tax and operational incentives to attract global capital, financial institutions, and professional service providers.

To further tighten the ties with Uzbekistan, the HKSAR Government and the Government of Uzbekistan formally exchanged notes confirming the establishment of a mutual visa-free arrangement.

Under the arrangement, the visa-free period for HKSAR passport holders visiting Uzbekistan will be extended from the current 10 days to 30 days, while passport holders from Uzbekistan will be able to visit Hong Kong visa-free for 30 days.

A government spokesman stated that this agreement, building on the relaxed visa rules introduced for Uzbek nationals in September 2025, will strengthen economic and tourism ties between Hong Kong and Central Asia, injecting new momentum into bilateral cooperation.

With easier travel and closer institutional alignment, Tong said the city's legal and professional services sectors are ready to seize opportunities and deepen engagement with the region.