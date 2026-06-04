logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Law Society chief promotes HK's legal expertise with Uzbek official amid strengthened ties

NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Law Society President Roden Tong Man-lung met with Sarvar Khamidov, Deputy Advisor to the Uzbek President on Strategic Development, to introduce the city's specialized legal expertise as Uzbekistan prepares to launch a new international financial center.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The high-level meeting took place in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, during the second stop of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s official delegation visit to the country.

Key officials in attendance included Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu and Deputy Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Lillian Cheong Man-lei.

The meeting covered discussions on topics including social development, the progress of economic liberalization, investment confidence, and Hong Kong's unique strengths in international financial and professional services.

During the discussions, Tong introduced Hong Kong's distinctive advantages under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework, particularly its common law system.

He shed light on the city’s uniqueness as not only China’s common law jurisdiction but the world’s only jurisdiction where a common law system operates fully in both Chinese and English.

Supported by a robust judiciary, a sophisticated alternative dispute resolution framework, and internationally aligned legal services, Tong stressed that Hong Kong remains uniquely positioned to serve as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder" for global enterprises looking to enter mainland Chinese and broader Asian markets.

Expansion of visa-free travel to 30 days

Uzbekistan, a nation of over 38 million people situated at the heart of Central Asia, is one of only two double-landlocked countries in the world.

Following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's reforms since 2017, the country’s economy has been opened and trade streamlined, promoting digital transformation and improving legal frameworks to enhance the overall business environment.

Similar to the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Government of Uzbekistan announced its plan in March to establish the Tashkent International Financial Centre (TIFC).

The TIFC intends to apply principles of English common law and equity within its jurisdiction, establish a specialized international commercial court and an international arbitration center, and offer competitive tax and operational incentives to attract global capital, financial institutions, and professional service providers.

To further tighten the ties with Uzbekistan, the HKSAR Government and the Government of Uzbekistan formally exchanged notes confirming the establishment of a mutual visa-free arrangement.

Under the arrangement, the visa-free period for HKSAR passport holders visiting Uzbekistan will be extended from the current 10 days to 30 days, while passport holders from Uzbekistan will be able to visit Hong Kong visa-free for 30 days.

A government spokesman stated that this agreement, building on the relaxed visa rules introduced for Uzbek nationals in September 2025, will strengthen economic and tourism ties between Hong Kong and Central Asia, injecting new momentum into bilateral cooperation.

With easier travel and closer institutional alignment, Tong said the city's legal and professional services sectors are ready to seize opportunities and deepen engagement with the region.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police arrest three men and dismantle illegal Kwai Chung fuel station following arson probe
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Civil service unions press for at least 4pc pay rise to bolster staff morale
NEWS
2 hours ago
Airport staff honored for extraordinary kindness and lifesaving service in Hong Kong
NEWS
2 hours ago
DNA tests confirm parentage of undocumented infant in 'Save Lily' controversy
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong school denies exam leak allegations after teacher's social media post sparked backlash
NEWS
2 hours ago
Two swimmers in coma after separate near-drowning incidents in Sai Kung beaches
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong lawmakers urge transformation of marine resources into economic engines
NEWS
3 hours ago
AI agents double-edged sword for cybersecurity, says Commissioner of Critical Infrastructure at tech conference
NEWS
3 hours ago
Yuen Long's 'Queen of Siu Mai' closes after 38 years as lease talks collapse
NEWS
3 hours ago
Xia Baolong visits Hengqin and Zhuhai to strengthen HK, Macau alignment
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
20 hours ago
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year at 34.3 degrees
NEWS
03-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.