HK seals $12.87b with 96 agreements during Central Asia visit: John Lee

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu continues his trip in Uzbekistan, the final leg of his Central Asia visit, with a business delegation from Hong Kong and the mainland, with the aim of strengthening ties between Hong Kong and the most populous country in Central Asia over trade, investment, finance, innovation and technology, and cultural exchanges.

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The Central Asia mission yielded 96 memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements, with a total value exceeding US$1.65 billion (HK$12.87 billion).

On his first day in the capital Tashkent, Lee met with Uzbek President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, and Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev as well as other senior officials.

Lee described Uzbekistan as a key trading partner for Hong Kong in Central Asia, emphasizing that both regions serve as important gateways for trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific and Central Asian markets. He noted the complementary strengths of both sides in enhancing economic cooperation.

Meeting Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Lee witnessed the exchange of notes that confirm the establishment of a mutual visa-free arrangement. It is set to extend the visa-free stay for HKSAR passport holders visiting Uzbekistan from 10 to 30 days, and grant Uzbek passport holders 30 days of visa-free stays in Hong Kong.

Uzbekistan has also agreed to set up a Consulate General in Hong Kong, following Lee’s invitation.

Lee on Thursday attended a business dinner organized by the HKSAR government and the Trade Development Council, promoting Hong Kong's advantages to Uzbek business leaders.

Reflecting on the trip, Lee said Hong Kong had explored emerging markets and established a foundation for long-term economic and trade development. He highlighted the establishment of a "hub-to-hub" cooperation model for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Lee attended over 20 events during the Central Asia tour – which included Kazakhstan – visited financial, technology, and infrastructure projects, and announced the launch of a direct flight to the Kazakh city of Almaty in 2027. Hong Kong and Uzbekistan also initialed a civil aviation transport agreement, paving the way for future direct flights.

Lee said Hong Kong will accelerate talks on a Comprehensive Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement with the two countries. Meanwhile, customs authorities from Hong Kong and Uzbekistan will work toward mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operators to streamline customs procedures.

Lee highlighted strengthened ties between the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, local banks, and financial institutions in both countries, promoting capital markets, green finance, and financial services. Research collaboration has increased between Hong Kong’s innovation hubs, including Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, Cyberport, and Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park.

In education, Hong Kong universities such as the Education University, City University, Polytechnic University, and the Technological and Higher Education Institute will collaborate with higher education institutions and foundations in both countries to promote exchange.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum will also establish a partnership with the State Museum of the History of Uzbekistan to jointly host exhibitions in both locations by the end of 2028, showcasing Uzbek artifacts and sending the Hong Kong Palace Museum's collection to Tashkent for display.

Lee will conclude the Uzbekistan visit and depart for Hong Kong on Friday (Jun 5).