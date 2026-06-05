Man, 66, arrested two months after Ma Wan village house burglary

A 66-year-old local man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a burglary at a village house in Ma Wan that was reported two months ago, police said.

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Police received a report on April 3 that windows of a village house in Tin Liu New Village had been pried open and the unit ransacked. Officers from the Tsing Yi district task force and the Kwai Tsing district criminal investigation team conducted an investigation and arrested the man on Pak Lam Road.

The suspect is being detained for investigation. Under the Theft Ordinance, burglary carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.