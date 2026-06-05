Man, 66, arrested two months after Ma Wan village house burglary

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Police raid 2 illegal gambling dens on Shanghai Street, 9 arrested
03-06-2026 04:31 HKT
Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house
29-05-2026 05:08 HKT
Foreign man arrested over Mong Kok indecent assault
25-05-2026 04:45 HKT
Burglars target Tai Po detached house, steal wine, Moutai and tea collection
21-05-2026 03:29 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
15-05-2026 03:36 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT