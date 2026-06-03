Lawmaker seeks protection order over parents’ ‘mind-boggling’ DNA refusal for newborn

A couple arrested for child neglect over their religious refusal to a DNA test for their newborn Danny has sparked concern across the city, prompting lawmakers to call for a protection order.

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This came after the duo's failed attempt to provide any prenatal or medical records, or any photographic evidence of the pregnancy, following an alleged home birth. As the parents refused to undergo DNA testing required by the Immigration Department, Danny has yet to receive a birth certificate.

Speaking on a radio program on Wednesday, lawmaker and chairman of the Legislative Council's social welfare panel, Peter Douglas Koon Ho-ming, described the case as "unprecedented."

“DNA can be collected from saliva, it doesn’t have to be invasive,” Koon explained, calling the couple's religious grounds to refuse a DNA test "mind-boggling”.

In addition to the parents' failure to provide any proof of Danny's birth, he questioned the duo's parenting capabilities.

Stressing the baby boy's safety as the top priority, he confirmed Danny is currently under the Social Welfare Department's supervision, with a child protection order expected if the parents are proven unfit.

As for the woman's claim that giving birth at home is safer than in a hospital, Koon slammed her for illogical thinking.

While current laws do not explicitly prohibit home births, he noted it should be common knowledge for mothers who experience an unexpected home birth to seek police or medical assistance without delay.



Echoing similar concerns, University of Hong Kong pediatrics professor Patrick Ip warned of serious health risks of home labor on the same program, citing potential infections and undetected congenital conditions.

“Newborn health checks in the first week are critical,” Ip stressed, adding that the baby might face unnecessary danger or lifelong disability without timely treatment.

He further urged parents to vaccinate their children, warning that while unvaccinated infants can still receive catch-up shots, delayed protection increases their risk of infection.

The case came to light after the couple opened a social media page called "Save Lily" to seek a reunion with their homeborn daughter Lily during an illegal stay in Sweden in late 2023.

It is understood that the parents currently remain in custody.