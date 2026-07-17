China says US terminates Hong Kong emergency order that stripped special trade status

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The US has confirmed it will not extend the Hong Kong-related national emergency under Executive Order 13936 upon its expiration on July 14, bringing an end to the measure, China's commerce ministry said on Friday in a statement.
The order, issued in July 2020 during US President Donald Trump's first term, stripped Hong Kong of its special trade status following Beijing's imposition of a national security law in the city.
Reuters