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FINANCE

China says US terminates Hong Kong emergency order that stripped special trade status

FINANCE
37 mins ago
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A Hong Kong flag is seen on a vessel at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China August 30, 2024. REUTERS
A Hong Kong flag is seen on a vessel at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China August 30, 2024. REUTERS

The US has confirmed it will not extend the Hong Kong-related national emergency under Executive Order 13936 upon its expiration on July 14, bringing an end to the measure, China's commerce ministry said on Friday in a statement. 

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The order, issued in July 2020 during US President Donald Trump's first term, stripped Hong Kong of its special trade status following Beijing's imposition of a national security law in the city.

Reuters


 

ChinaHong KongUSspecial trade status

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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