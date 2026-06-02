Night Recap - June 2, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Couple arrested after newborn left without birth certificate for two months

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The parents of a newborn who has been without a birth certificate for two months following a home birth were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a child or young person.

HK, Kazakhstan to deepen ties with new direct flights and 43 agreements

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong and Kazakhstan will sign 43 memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements as he continued his visit to Kazakhstan on Tuesday, including an arrangement for a Hong Kong airline to launch direct flights to Almaty in the first quarter of next year.

Education Bureau apologizes after technical glitch in releasing incorrect primary one allocation results

A technical glitch caused confusion among parents on Tuesday when some received incorrect Primary One Central Allocation results a day ahead of the official announcement. The Education Bureau urged recipients to disregard the messages and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

Tribunal rejects Hop On bid to delay Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting

The Lands Tribunal on Tuesday rejected an application by Hop On Management, the government-appointed administrator of Wang Fuk Court, to postpone a special owners' general meeting.

Social media blitz by illegal gambling rings traps Hong Kong youth in massive debt

With the World Cup drawing near, illegal offshore gambling syndicates are aggressively infiltrating major social media platforms to lure young people in Hong Kong, deploying deceptive advertisements that have led many youths and their families down a path of crushing debt and bankruptcy.

Business Today

Hong Kong April retail sales miss forecast with 8.6pc growth

Hong Kong’s retail sales extended gains for the 12th consecutive month in April to HK$31.4 billion in value, while the increase narrowed to 8.6 percent from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

Henderson Land's Lee Ka-shing expects property prices to rise 5-10pc this year

Henderson Land Development's (0012) chairman and managing director, Martin Lee Ka-shing, expects Hong Kong's property prices to rise 5 to 10 percent this year following a steady recovery of the property market, denying market overheating concerns.

Hang Seng Index rises above 26,000, Tencent up 10pc on WeChat AI agent report

Hong Kong stocks jumped through the 26,000-point mark on Tuesday as tech shares led by Tencent (0700) rallied on AI optimism.

HKEX signs MOUs with AIFC Authority and Astana International Exchange to enhance Central Asia market connectivity

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Tuesday that it has signed two Memorandums of Understanding with Astana International Exchange (AIX) within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan, and with the AIFC Authority, the body responsible for the strategic development of the AIFC, to strengthen collaboration and enhance capital markets connectivity between Hong Kong and Central Asia.

Alphabet plans to raise US$80 billion for AI goals, Berkshire to invest US$10 billion

Alphabet is looking to raise US$80 billion in equity offerings, including an investment from Berkshire Hathaway, the Google parent said on Monday, in its aggressive push to fund a costly expansion of its AI infrastructure.

World/China

Pay workers 'as much as possible', Nvidia's Huang says

Companies should pay workers "as much as possible", Nvidia boss Jensen Huang said Tuesday ahead of a trip to South Korea, where Samsung Electronics recently averted a strike by making an agreement on bonuses with its union.

India, US close to signing first phase of trade deal: minister

India and the United States are "about 99 percent" done with the first tranche of a trade deal, the commerce minister said, as a US delegation began talks in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Ukraine war live: Russia launches one of the biggest drone and missile attacks on Kyiv in months

Russia pounded cities across Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles early on Tuesday in attacks that authorities said ​killed 18 people and wounded more than 100.

Trump's 'weaponization' fund put on hold after fierce opposition from Congress

President Donald Trump's nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of alleged government “weaponization" has ​been put on hold after the White House faced fierce opposition from Republicans in Congress, three sources familiar with the plan said on Monday.