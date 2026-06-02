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Universities are cornerstone of Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem, says tech chief

NEWS
46 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Supporting innovation and technology has always been a key priority for the government, with universities serving not only as major partners but also as the cornerstone of Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said.

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Speaking at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s “Unicorn Day,” Sun said Hong Kong is entering a golden age of I&T development.

He said the government is actively building a new engine to drive the city’s high-quality development by focusing on scientific research and innovation in key areas, while also promoting the development of industrial applications.

HKUST president Nancy Ip Yuk-yu said the university is committed to helping students and faculty realize their entrepreneurial ambitions and transform research outcomes into practical solutions.

Ip said HKUST’s planned medical school will integrate life sciences with frontier technologies, with the aim of nurturing a new generation of interdisciplinary medical talent.

She also highlighted the university’s involvement in national scientific projects, including the Chang’e-8 mission and the Tiangong space station.

HKUST is also advancing its first aerospace technology project with commercialization potential under the government’s RAISe+ Scheme.

The event drew more than 1,000 participants, including students, faculty members, alumni, international and local political representatives, industry professionals, investors and researchers.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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