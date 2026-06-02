CLP Power transforms Kai Tak Substation into vibrant community art landmark to mark 125th anniversary

To celebrate its 125th anniversary, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited has unveiled a massive public mural at its Shing Kai Road Substation, transforming the vital electrical facility into a vibrant community landmark that honors the rich history and dynamic future of the Kai Tak and Kowloon City districts.

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The completion of the beautification project, themed around powering the community with art, was officially marked at a special ceremony led by Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui.

She was joined by top utility executives, including CLP Holdings Chief Executive Officer Chiang Tung-keung and CLP Power Managing Director Joseph Law, alongside Kowloon City District Officer Ivanhoe Chang.

Representatives from key partner organizations, including Po Leung Kuk, the Hong Kong United Youth Association, and Sing Tao News Corporation, were also in attendance.

During the event, the distinguished guests teamed up with secondary school students and local residents to paint the final touches on the facility's exterior.

Addressing the vision behind the project, Joseph Law explained that the company aims to utilize its sprawling infrastructure as a canvas for the community.

He noted that the expansive artwork is designed to enhance the local environment while fostering public connections to promote decarbonization, energy conservation, and the preservation of collective civic memories.

Meanwhile, Rosanna Law praised the artistic initiative as a prime example of successful collaboration between the government, the utility sector, and local residents.

She highlighted the power company's role as a reliable neighbor to the nearby Kai Tak Sports Park, expressing her hope that the newly unveiled mural will become a prominent local landmark as the government continues its mission to integrate diverse art into everyday urban life.

The creation of the new landmark heavily involved local youth, utilizing various workshops and collaborative painting sessions to inject fresh energy into the neighborhood.

This engagement included a dedicated coloring competition that successfully drew entries from nearly three thousand kindergarten and primary school students, who were challenged to incorporate energy-saving and low-carbon concepts into the mural's overarching design.

The Kai Tak installation is the latest major milestone in the CLP Community Beautification Project.

Launched in 2021 with financial backing from the CLP Education Fund, the ongoing initiative seeks to revitalize civic power infrastructure through art and innovation.

With this newest addition on Shing Kai Road, the program has now successfully beautified eleven substations and 125 distribution boxes across the city.