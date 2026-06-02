logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

CLP Power transforms Kai Tak Substation into vibrant community art landmark to mark 125th anniversary

NEWS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

To celebrate its 125th anniversary, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited has unveiled a massive public mural at its Shing Kai Road Substation, transforming the vital electrical facility into a vibrant community landmark that honors the rich history and dynamic future of the Kai Tak and Kowloon City districts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The completion of the beautification project, themed around powering the community with art, was officially marked at a special ceremony led by Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui.

She was joined by top utility executives, including CLP Holdings Chief Executive Officer Chiang Tung-keung and CLP Power Managing Director Joseph Law, alongside Kowloon City District Officer Ivanhoe Chang.

Representatives from key partner organizations, including Po Leung Kuk, the Hong Kong United Youth Association, and Sing Tao News Corporation, were also in attendance.

During the event, the distinguished guests teamed up with secondary school students and local residents to paint the final touches on the facility's exterior.

Addressing the vision behind the project, Joseph Law explained that the company aims to utilize its sprawling infrastructure as a canvas for the community.

He noted that the expansive artwork is designed to enhance the local environment while fostering public connections to promote decarbonization, energy conservation, and the preservation of collective civic memories.

Meanwhile, Rosanna Law praised the artistic initiative as a prime example of successful collaboration between the government, the utility sector, and local residents.

She highlighted the power company's role as a reliable neighbor to the nearby Kai Tak Sports Park, expressing her hope that the newly unveiled mural will become a prominent local landmark as the government continues its mission to integrate diverse art into everyday urban life.

The creation of the new landmark heavily involved local youth, utilizing various workshops and collaborative painting sessions to inject fresh energy into the neighborhood.

This engagement included a dedicated coloring competition that successfully drew entries from nearly three thousand kindergarten and primary school students, who were challenged to incorporate energy-saving and low-carbon concepts into the mural's overarching design.

The Kai Tak installation is the latest major milestone in the CLP Community Beautification Project.

Launched in 2021 with financial backing from the CLP Education Fund, the ongoing initiative seeks to revitalize civic power infrastructure through art and innovation.

With this newest addition on Shing Kai Road, the program has now successfully beautified eleven substations and 125 distribution boxes across the city.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Student arrested over helmetless electric bicycle ride with two passengers
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Direct Kazakhstan flights to boost Hong Kong as Central Asia air gateway, Jeffrey Lam says
NEWS
1 hour ago
AmCham Law Committee Co-Chair Simon Chan Man-yiu, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, Jose-Antonio Maurelle, and the Deputy Secretary General of the HKIAC, Kiran Sanghera
Bar Association highlights Hong Kong’s rule of law strengths to AmCham
NEWS
1 hour ago
A 300-meter dash with an AED: Kai Tak worker helps save collapsed man
NEWS
1 hour ago
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
2 hours ago
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu (5th right), Sing Tao News Corporation chairman Karson Choi (4th right), Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin (5th left), Freedom Horizons director Kairat Kelimbetov (3rd left)
The Standard expands Central Asia reach with Kazakhstan media partnership
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Universities are cornerstone of Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem, says tech chief
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong and Kazakhstan sign MOUs on digital infrastructure and investment
NEWS
2 hours ago
Calls grow for flexible stays in emergency housing for displaced subdivided flat tenants
NEWS
3 hours ago
Kenneth Fok Kai-kong
Kenneth Fok urges basketball association to investigate coach Yung Kam-wah over student mistreatment
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell
NEWS
01-06-2026 17:31 HKT
(Online photo)
Born but unrecorded: Two-month-old baby left unregistered as parents reject DNA test
NEWS
01-06-2026 18:50 HKT
(File Photo)
Typhoon signals depend on low-pressure system’s track and speed, say HKO
NEWS
01-06-2026 20:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.