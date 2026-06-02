The Standard expands Central Asia reach with Kazakhstan media partnership

The Standard signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan’s Freedom Horizons on Tuesday to develop shared content, interviews, research, events and digital campaigns aimed at strengthening links between Hong Kong and Central Asia.

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The signing formed part of the 43 memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements covering trade, investment and financial services reached during Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s visit to Central Asia.

Under the MOU, the partnership between The Standard and Freedom Horizons is expected to deepen Hong Kong-Kazakhstan economic dialogue, promote cross-border investment corridors and create a platform for sustained thought leadership benefiting both sides.

Through co-created content, executive interviews, joint research, events and digital campaigns, Freedom Horizons and its related companies will be positioned as key voices in Central Asian finance, fintech and investment.

For Freedom Horizons, the agreement is expected to enhance its visibility among Hong Kong’s business audience, while highlighting its leadership and advisory capabilities in the region.

For The Standard, the collaboration will provide access to a key Central Asian entity for differentiated content, executive interviews and event opportunities, strengthening its readership and market position.

The partnership will also promote discussions on Central Asian financial corridors, fintech, digital assets and sustainable finance.