Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student

A 27-year-old Pakistani teacher appeared at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday (Jun 2) after being charged with sending nude selfies to a Form One student on three separate occasions.

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The defendant, Khan Mohammed Naheem, faces three counts of committing an indecent act towards a child under 16. He did not enter a plea as the defense sought an adjournment to obtain documents and legal advice.

Prosecutors alleged that the offences took place on three occasions between December 2025 and January 2026. The victim, identified only as X, was a Form One student under the age of 16.

The case was adjourned to July 28. Khan was granted HK$1,000 bail on condition that he does not leave Hong Kong and does not contact any prosecution witnesses, including the student.