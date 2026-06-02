Hong Kong and Kazakhstan sign MOUs on digital infrastructure and investment

The Belt and Road Office has signed two memoranda of understanding with Kazakh authorities to accelerate digital infrastructure development and strengthen project information exchange between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan.

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The first MOU, signed with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, aims to promote the development of digital infrastructure.

Under the agreement, the Belt and Road Office will invite representatives from Data Center Valley, a strategic project under Kazakhstan’s digital development drive that can scale up to one gigawatt of computing power, along with other digital infrastructure initiatives, to host roadshows in Hong Kong.

The arrangement also aims to encourage greater participation by Hong Kong enterprises in Kazakhstan’s technology sector.

A second MOU, signed with the Astana International Financial Centre, aims to establish a dual-track information exchange mechanism.

Under the framework, the AIFC will provide the Hong Kong government with information on infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. The Belt and Road Office will then share the updates with Hong Kong’s professional services sector and investment community.

Both sides will also use their respective platforms to co-host roadshows, seminars and promotional events to facilitate investment and project financing.

Separately, Invest Hong Kong signed an MOU with the AIFC to establish a formal framework for bilateral investment cooperation.

The two sides will exchange information on their respective investment environments and market opportunities, and share best practices for attracting foreign direct investment.

The agreement aims to encourage companies from both places to expand into each other’s markets, promote business delegation exchanges, deepen bilateral trade ties and strengthen economic cooperation.