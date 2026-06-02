logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Student arrested over helmetless electric bicycle ride with two passengers

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

An 18-year-old student has been arrested for dangerous driving and five other traffic offenses after a viral video showed him riding an electric bicycle with two passengers in Yuen Long, with none of them wearing helmets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police’s Yuen Long District Task Force said on Tuesday that the arrest was made after officers noticed an online video showing a man riding a suspected electric mobility device on Long Yip Street, near Castle Peak Road in Yuen Long, outside YOHO Mix mall.

The footage showed the rider carrying two passengers while allegedly holding a cigarette in his mouth. None of the three was wearing an approved protective helmet.

The rider’s conduct allegedly created a highly hazardous situation, with at least two cars seen travelling dangerously close to it when the electric bicycle was moving among other vehicles.

After investigation, officers arrested a 18-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of six offenses, including dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, driving an unlicensed vehicle, driving without third-party insurance, failing to wear an approved protective helmet while riding a motorcycle, and operating a motorcycle while passengers were not wearing approved protective helmets.

During the operation, police seized the electric bicycle involved and the clothing the suspect was allegedly wearing at the time of the incident. The bicycle will be sent to the Transport Department for further examination.

The man has been released on bail and is required to report back to police in mid-August.

Police are also considering issuing summonses to the two passengers for failing to wear approved protective helmets.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CLP Power transforms Kai Tak Substation into vibrant community art landmark to mark 125th anniversary
NEWS
10 mins ago
(File photo)
Direct Kazakhstan flights to boost Hong Kong as Central Asia air gateway, Jeffrey Lam says
NEWS
1 hour ago
AmCham Law Committee Co-Chair Simon Chan Man-yiu, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, Jose-Antonio Maurelle, and the Deputy Secretary General of the HKIAC, Kiran Sanghera
Bar Association highlights Hong Kong’s rule of law strengths to AmCham
NEWS
1 hour ago
A 300-meter dash with an AED: Kai Tak worker helps save collapsed man
NEWS
1 hour ago
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
2 hours ago
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu (5th right), Sing Tao News Corporation chairman Karson Choi (4th right), Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin (5th left), Freedom Horizons director Kairat Kelimbetov (3rd left)
The Standard expands Central Asia reach with Kazakhstan media partnership
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Universities are cornerstone of Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem, says tech chief
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong and Kazakhstan sign MOUs on digital infrastructure and investment
NEWS
2 hours ago
Calls grow for flexible stays in emergency housing for displaced subdivided flat tenants
NEWS
3 hours ago
Kenneth Fok Kai-kong
Kenneth Fok urges basketball association to investigate coach Yung Kam-wah over student mistreatment
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell
NEWS
01-06-2026 17:31 HKT
(Online photo)
Born but unrecorded: Two-month-old baby left unregistered as parents reject DNA test
NEWS
01-06-2026 18:50 HKT
(File Photo)
Typhoon signals depend on low-pressure system’s track and speed, say HKO
NEWS
01-06-2026 20:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.