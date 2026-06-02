Student arrested over helmetless electric bicycle ride with two passengers

An 18-year-old student has been arrested for dangerous driving and five other traffic offenses after a viral video showed him riding an electric bicycle with two passengers in Yuen Long, with none of them wearing helmets.

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Police’s Yuen Long District Task Force said on Tuesday that the arrest was made after officers noticed an online video showing a man riding a suspected electric mobility device on Long Yip Street, near Castle Peak Road in Yuen Long, outside YOHO Mix mall.

The footage showed the rider carrying two passengers while allegedly holding a cigarette in his mouth. None of the three was wearing an approved protective helmet.

The rider’s conduct allegedly created a highly hazardous situation, with at least two cars seen travelling dangerously close to it when the electric bicycle was moving among other vehicles.

After investigation, officers arrested a 18-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of six offenses, including dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, driving an unlicensed vehicle, driving without third-party insurance, failing to wear an approved protective helmet while riding a motorcycle, and operating a motorcycle while passengers were not wearing approved protective helmets.

During the operation, police seized the electric bicycle involved and the clothing the suspect was allegedly wearing at the time of the incident. The bicycle will be sent to the Transport Department for further examination.

The man has been released on bail and is required to report back to police in mid-August.

Police are also considering issuing summonses to the two passengers for failing to wear approved protective helmets.