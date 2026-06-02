Basketball coach Yung Kam-wah apologizes after viral slapping video

Prominent basketball coach Yung Kam-wah has issued a public apology and resigned from his school coaching duties after a viral video emerged showing him forcing a student to slap himself on a school basketball court.

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The video, which began circulating on Monday, shows the coach grabbing the boy's hand and making him slap his own face several times while scolding him at Hon Wah College's basketball court.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Yung expressed his deepest apologies to the student involved, saying he should never punish students in such a manner regardless of any violation or the circumstances.

"Regarding online critics, I would reflect and never repeat such behavior," Yung wrote.

Yung also confirmed that he has stepped down from his coaching position at Hon Wah College and will fully cooperate with any subsequent investigations.

Reaffirming his lifelong dedication to basketball, he expressed remorse for mistreating his student and disappointing his family, supporters, and the general public.

In response, some students stated Yung has long been known for his harsh coaching style, including Nathan, a former basketball player from the school.

"I have seen Yung punish students like this, but education should require love. If he's so fierce, students will definitely want to give up," he said.

Another former team member, Andy, noted the coach would scold players if mistakes or sloppiness among teammates were noticed during training.

“I feel very sorry for that student. We are good friends with him. I think he is a very nice person," he added.

A current student said Yung has his own teaching methods but declined to comment further, as it related to the school's reputation.

According to an online notice from Hon Wah College, the school confirmed on Tuesday that the incident occurred during the 2023-24 academic year.

The statement said the coach has been suspended, adding that the school has maintained close contact with the police.

Highlighting the school's priority on student welfare, the school added that adequate support and assistance have been provided.

Widely regarded as a local sports legend, the 54-year-old Yung is a celebrated former Hong Kong men's basketball player who earned the nickname the "Three-Point King of Asia" during his playing career.

In addition to his school coaching, he currently serves as a vice president of the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China.