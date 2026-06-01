Morning Recap - June 1, 2026

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HKUST appoints King Li as founding dean of new medical school

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The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has appointed Professor King Li as the founding dean of its new medical school, the third medical school in Hong Kong, the university announced on Monday.

(Video) SUV launches off central divider, crashes into seven-seater in Ma On Shan

An SUV crashed into a central divider and launched into the air before slamming into a seven-seater vehicle at a roundabout in Ma On Shan on Saturday afternoon, with both drivers escaping unhurt, online footage shows.

John Lee arrives in Astana with largest trade delegation of current term

Chief Executive John Lee has arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, leading a business and trade delegation to begin Hong Kong's visit to Central Asia.

Casa Hotel in Yau Ma Tei closes after years of service, 162 rooms bid farewell

The boutique hotel Casa Hotel on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei officially ceased operations on Sunday, as the wave of closures continues to hit Hong Kong's retail and dining sectors.

Customs seizes $900,000 cannabis buds at airport, passenger from Koh Samui arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 31-year-old male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday after seizing about 5 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$900,000.

World/China News

Iran says does not trust US as Trump toughens terms

Iran's chief negotiator warned on Sunday the United States was not to be trusted, saying Tehran would not agree to any deal with Washington unless it fully secured Iranian rights.

Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has submitted his resignation to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, complaining that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has effectively taken over large portions of the government and that the president and other high-ranking officials have been excluded from vital decision-making, London-based Iran International reported on Sunday.

Photo: Xinhua

Typhoon Jangmi barrels towards Okinawa with 170km/h gusts, 10-metre waves

Typhoon Jangmi, the sixth typhoon of the year, is intensifying and heading at full force towards Okinawa, Amami and southern Kyushu, with the worst wind and rain expected on June 1-2 before the storm turns northeast, potentially affecting western and eastern Japan around June 3, Japanese meteorological agencies said.

US takes step to halt Nvidia AI chip shipments to Chinese firms outside China

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Sunday moved to close a year-old potential loophole it had created that may have led companies to export the world's most advanced chips - like Nvidia's most sophisticated Rubin and Blackwell processors, as well as AMD's MI350x - to Chinese entities located outside China.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Green corridor: HK's next big bet with Central Asia

As Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu begins his Central Asia visit, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan offer more than resources - they present a green finance opportunity Hong Kong cannot afford to miss.

Opinion

The anti-AI rebellion surfacing in America | American Lens | Michael Chugani

A rebellion is surfacing in America. It is not an armed rebellion to topple an unpopular government. It is an angry backlash against artificial intelligence, or AI. The Wall Street Journal described it as an American rebellion against AI that is gaining steam.

Strait of Hormuz: lifeline under strain as energy crisis deepens | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

If one were to judge solely by the performance of the US stock market, it would be easy to believe that the United States and Iran are on the verge of reaching a lasting rapprochement. However, since the two sides signed a temporary ceasefire agreement late on April 8, there has been little tangible progress toward any broader or more permanent settlement. More importantly, the issue attracting the greatest global attention remains the same: when will the Strait of Hormuz fully reopen? As long as the strait cannot operate normally, the global energy crisis will likely be increasingly severe.