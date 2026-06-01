logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Morning Recap - June 1, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

HKUST appoints King Li as founding dean of new medical school

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has appointed Professor King Li as the founding dean of its new medical school, the third medical school in Hong Kong, the university announced on Monday.

(Video) SUV launches off central divider, crashes into seven-seater in Ma On Shan

An SUV crashed into a central divider and launched into the air before slamming into a seven-seater vehicle at a roundabout in Ma On Shan on Saturday afternoon, with both drivers escaping unhurt, online footage shows.

John Lee arrives in Astana with largest trade delegation of current term

Chief Executive John Lee has arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, leading a business and trade delegation to begin Hong Kong's visit to Central Asia.

Casa Hotel in Yau Ma Tei closes after years of service, 162 rooms bid farewell

The boutique hotel Casa Hotel on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei officially ceased operations on Sunday, as the wave of closures continues to hit Hong Kong's retail and dining sectors.

Customs seizes $900,000 cannabis buds at airport, passenger from Koh Samui arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 31-year-old male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday after seizing about 5 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$900,000.

World/China News

Iran says does not trust US as Trump toughens terms

Iran's chief negotiator warned on Sunday the United States was not to be trusted, saying Tehran would not agree to any deal with Washington unless it fully secured Iranian rights.

Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has submitted his resignation to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, complaining that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has effectively taken over large portions of the government and that the president and other high-ranking officials have been excluded from vital decision-making, London-based Iran International reported on Sunday.

Photo: Xinhua
Photo: Xinhua

Typhoon Jangmi barrels towards Okinawa with 170km/h gusts, 10-metre waves

Typhoon Jangmi, the sixth typhoon of the year, is intensifying and heading at full force towards Okinawa, Amami and southern Kyushu, with the worst wind and rain expected on June 1-2 before the storm turns northeast, potentially affecting western and eastern Japan around June 3, Japanese meteorological agencies said.

US takes step to halt Nvidia AI chip shipments to Chinese firms outside China

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Sunday moved to close a year-old potential loophole it had created that may have led companies to export the world's most advanced chips - like Nvidia's most sophisticated Rubin and Blackwell processors, as well as AMD's MI350x - to Chinese entities located outside China.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Green corridor: HK's next big bet with Central Asia

As Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu begins his Central Asia visit, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan offer more than resources - they present a green finance opportunity Hong Kong cannot afford to miss.

Opinion

The anti-AI rebellion surfacing in America | American Lens | Michael Chugani

A rebellion is surfacing in America. It is not an armed rebellion to topple an unpopular government. It is an angry backlash against artificial intelligence, or AI. The Wall Street Journal described it as an American rebellion against AI that is gaining steam.

Strait of Hormuz: lifeline under strain as energy crisis deepens | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

If one were to judge solely by the performance of the US stock market, it would be easy to believe that the United States and Iran are on the verge of reaching a lasting rapprochement. However, since the two sides signed a temporary ceasefire agreement late on April 8, there has been little tangible progress toward any broader or more permanent settlement. More importantly, the issue attracting the greatest global attention remains the same: when will the Strait of Hormuz fully reopen? As long as the strait cannot operate normally, the global energy crisis will likely be increasingly severe.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (5th right back row) and volunteers lead underprivileged families on a docent-led tour of Tai Kwun, introducing its history and heritage features.
Jockey Club volunteer month concludes successfully – CARE Team supports community action
Female pedestrian hit by bus in North Point, suffers limb abrasions
NEWS
2 hours ago
Casa Hotel in Yau Ma Tei closes after years of service, 162 rooms bid farewell
NEWS
3 hours ago
HKUST appoints King Li as founding dean of new medical school
NEWS
5 hours ago
Seven-seater crashes into safety island in Shek Kip Mei, driver trapped
NEWS
5 hours ago
Customs seizes $900,000 cannabis buds at airport, passenger from Koh Samui arrested
NEWS
6 hours ago
10 remand prisoners attack 2 inmates at Pik Uk Correctional Institution
NEWS
7 hours ago
John Lee arrives in Astana with largest trade delegation of current term
NEWS
7 hours ago
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Mid-Levels fire leaves one dead and two in critical condition
NEWS
16 hours ago
Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.