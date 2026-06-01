logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Iran says does not trust US as Trump toughens terms

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Iran's chief negotiator warned on Sunday the United States was not to be trusted, saying Tehran would not agree to any deal with Washington unless it fully secured Iranian rights.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's remarks came as reports emerged that US President Donald Trump had sent a tougher peace proposal back to Iran, and underlined the rift that the parties still need to close.

Any tweaks to the draft could further delay an agreement to formally end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz after weeks of fraught negotiations marked by sharp rhetoric and occasional flare-ups of violence.

Iran was already in talks with the United States about the fate of its nuclear programme in February when the US and Israel launched air and missile strikes that wiped out much of the Islamic republic's senior leadership.

And, while Tehran has long insisted that its nuclear programme is for purely civilian ends, the United States and its Western allies suspect it aims to develop a weapon.

The New York Times and Axios reported on Saturday that Trump had sent back a "tougher" new framework to be considered by Iran, though details remain unclear.

Trump has said his priorities include stopping Iran from developing any nuclear weapon and reopening the Hormuz shipping lane, which Iran has blockaded since the war began.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that, and it was very interesting," he told his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in an interview on her Fox News show.
Tehran, however, has previously cast doubt on Trump's assertions and the sides remain far apart on key issues.

"We will not approve any agreement until we are certain that the rights of the Iranian people have been upheld," Ghalibaf said in a video broadcast on state television.

According to the Tasnim news agency, exchanges on the text "are ongoing, with both parties regularly proposing amendments".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said that "until a clear conclusion is reached... everything that is being said now is speculation", according to state TV.

Iran has said it needs the release of $12 billion in frozen assets before engaging in substantive talks on its nuclear programme, dismissing earlier Trump comments that its enriched uranium stockpile would be destroyed as "baseless", according to Iranian media.

Flare-ups

One of Washington's stated war aims was the destruction of Iran's ballistic missile programme, with General Dan Caine -- the top US military officer -- estimating in April that more than 80 percent of its missile facilities had been struck.

But CNN reported on Sunday that an analysis of satellite imagery showed Tehran has since been able to excavate 50 out of 69 tunnel entrances hit by US strikes at 18 underground missile sites.

Though daily strikes throughout Iran and the Gulf halted after Tehran and Washington agreed to a temporary ceasefire in April, there have been sporadic attacks.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards had shot down a US military drone "about to enter Iranian territorial waters", Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported, though Washington has not confirmed the incident.

Trump is under pressure to secure a deal that would lift competing US and Iranian blockades around the Strait of Hormuz that have strangled a vital route for global oil supplies.

After Trump said Iran would charge "no tolls" on ships passing through the strait under any deal, Iranian news agency Fars cited sources saying "no such clause" existed.

Iran's ISNA news agency on Saturday quoted lawmaker Alireza Salimi as saying a plan for Iranian "management and sovereignty" over the strait -- including imposing "administrative fees" -- would soon go before parliament.

Lebanon front

Tehran has insisted that any peace deal include Lebanon, where fierce fighting continues, with Beirut accusing Israel of pursuing a "scorched-earth policy" as it expands operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

A truce between Israel and Hezbollah formally began on April 17 but it has never been observed, with both sides accusing each other of violating it.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the widening Israeli offensive following its capture of the strategic medieval castle of Beaufort, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Smoke billowed from the surrounding area Sunday as its flag was seen by AFP above the castle, which Israel famously used as a base during their previous two-decade occupation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the retaking of Beaufort "a dramatic shift".

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said the castle "was not a military site", adding the raising of the Israeli flag there "should provoke the feelings of every loyal patriot".

AFP

Iran WarTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Trump's room to maneuver narrows as US, Iran close in on framework deal
WORLD
29-05-2026 13:40 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
US-Iran MOU on 60-day ceasefire extension reached, but Trump must approve, sources say
WORLD
29-05-2026 01:40 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Trump refiles $10 billion defamation suit against WSJ over report on Epstein ties
WORLD
28-05-2026 15:05 HKT
An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 26, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran and US trade air strikes after Trump dismisses report of Hormuz deal
WORLD
28-05-2026 13:53 HKT
Photo by - / AFP Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026.
Trump appears to threaten to 'blow up' ally Oman
WORLD
28-05-2026 10:42 HKT
A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
US strikes Iran again, official says, after Trump denies deal on Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
28-05-2026 09:19 HKT
US and Iran remain divided on Hormuz deal as White House rejects Tehran TV report
WORLD
28-05-2026 02:09 HKT
Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP Palestinians gather on a heavily damaged street to perform morning prayers marking the start of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 27, 2026.
Trump's Board of Peace fund is empty: FT
WORLD
27-05-2026 19:29 HKT
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US President Donald Trump rides in his motorcade as he departs after a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on May 26, 2026.
Trump declares himself in 'perfect' health, as 80th birthday looms
WORLD
27-05-2026 12:46 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump calls off rare Camp David meeting due to weather
WORLD
27-05-2026 11:39 HKT
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Mid-Levels fire leaves one dead and two in critical condition
NEWS
15 hours ago
Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.