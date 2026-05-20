HKUST appoints King Li as founding dean of new medical school

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has appointed Professor King Li as the founding dean of its new medical school, the third medical school in Hong Kong, the university announced on Monday.

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Li, a Hong Kong-born molecular imaging expert who emigrated to Toronto as a teenager, was the founding dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the world's first engineering-based medical school. His expertise and vision align closely with HKUST's direction for its new medical school.

Li took up the deanship at UIUC in 2017, where he pioneered a curriculum that integrates engineering and medicine, training "physician-engineers" for the AI era. He has extensive clinical experience in radiology at Stanford University and a strong background in biomedical research.

Li earned his medical degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA from San Jose State University.

HKUST President Nancy Ip, along with other senior officials, will introduce the new dean at a press conference.