logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKUST appoints King Li as founding dean of new medical school

NEWS
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has appointed Professor King Li as the founding dean of its new medical school, the third medical school in Hong Kong, the university announced on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Li, a Hong Kong-born molecular imaging expert who emigrated to Toronto as a teenager, was the founding dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the world's first engineering-based medical school. His expertise and vision align closely with HKUST's direction for its new medical school.

Li took up the deanship at UIUC in 2017, where he pioneered a curriculum that integrates engineering and medicine, training "physician-engineers" for the AI era. He has extensive clinical experience in radiology at Stanford University and a strong background in biomedical research.

Li earned his medical degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA from San Jose State University.

HKUST President Nancy Ip, along with other senior officials, will introduce the new dean at a press conference.

HKUST medical school King Li

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Eric Lo, head of global intelligence and strategy at HKUST's Office of Institutional Data and Research, and Gulnoza Ismailova, executive director of the El-Yurt Umidi Foundation. (HKUST)
HKUST, Uzbek foundation join hands to boost education ties
NEWS
20-05-2026 23:24 HKT
logo
HKUST greenhouse gas monitor arrives at national space station Tiangong
NEWS
13-05-2026 15:06 HKT
HKUST ranks among most stunning college campuses around the world
NEWS
14-04-2026 17:08 HKT
Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget
NEWS
10-04-2026 05:41 HKT
HKUST provides 6,000 grassroots seniors with free Alzheimer's disease screening 
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:14 HKT
Liu Hongbin (File Photo)
HKUST professor faces bribery charges over master’s program admission scandal
NEWS
17-03-2026 20:25 HKT
HKUST to report medical school progress regularly to government
NEWS
02-03-2026 18:40 HKT
Toddler injured in fall at HKUST staff quarters
NEWS
27-01-2026 01:15 HKT
HKUST leads lunar robot for China's moon mission
NEWS
18-12-2025 10:30 HKT
HKUST announces new med school plans: six clinical professors join team, global dean search underway
NEWS
19-11-2025 16:44 HKT
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Mid-Levels fire leaves one dead and two in critical condition
NEWS
12 hours ago
source: online
Couple’s breakup row in Central leads to drink-driving probe
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.