Seven-seater crashes into safety island in Shek Kip Mei, driver trapped

A white seven-seater vehicle crashed into a pedestrian safety island at the junction of Nam Cheong Street and Woh Chai Street in Shek Kip Mei on Sunday afternoon, knocking down a traffic light and leaving the 51-year-old driver trapped in the vehicle with a bleeding mouth, police said.

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The incident occurred around 5.14pm when the seven-seater was traveling north along Nam Cheong Street. The vehicle mounted the central safety island and hit the traffic light pole, which collapsed onto the waiting area. Debris was scattered across the road. No pedestrians were on the island at the time.

The driver, surnamed Chan, suffered a bleeding mouth and was initially trapped due to front-end damage. Firefighters arrived and used tools to free him. He was conscious and taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

Police have cordoned off some lanes and are investigating the cause of the accident.