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NEWS

10 remand prisoners attack 2 inmates at Pik Uk Correctional Institution

NEWS
53 mins ago
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Ten male remand prisoners aged between 17 and 20 attacked two 19-year-old remand prisoners in a dining hall at Pik Uk Correctional Institution around 1pm on Sunday, the Correctional Services Department said.

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Correctional officers at the scene immediately stopped the attackers and called for backup.

One of the victims sustained head and hand injuries. After examination by the institution's medical officer, he was referred to a public hospital for further treatment. The other victim was not injured.

Two of the attackers suffered knee and leg injuries respectively but did not require hospitalisation after receiving treatment at the institution.

The 12 remand prisoners involved were being held on charges including manufacturing dangerous drugs, trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, burglary and wounding with intent. The case has been handed over to police for investigation.

Pik Uk prison attack remand prisoners

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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