John Lee arrives in Astana with largest trade delegation of current term

Chief Executive John Lee has arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, leading a business and trade delegation to begin Hong Kong's visit to Central Asia.

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The delegation comprises more than 40 Hong Kong business and professional representatives and about 30 representatives of mainland Chinese enterprises – the largest of its kind in the current term of the government, covering the most participants and the broadest range of sectors. It also marks the second time Hong Kong and mainland representatives have joined forces to "go global" together.

Lee expressed gratitude to Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev and Chinese embassy minister counsellor Cheng Kefan for their warm welcome at the airport.

During the visit, Hong Kong will sign multiple memoranda of understanding with the two countries, and numerous cooperation projects will be concluded between public and private institutions and enterprises from Hong Kong, the mainland and the two Central Asian countries.

Lee said he believes the visit will strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Hong Kong and the Central Asian region across various sectors, create new trade corridors and explore emerging market opportunities.