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HKBU unveils pioneering AI-driven executive MBA program for modern leaders

NEWS
6 hours ago
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In response to the rapidly evolving digital landscape, Hong Kong Baptist University has announced the launch of a groundbreaking Executive Master of Business Administration program that uniquely integrates artificial intelligence, business strategy, and corporate communication. Designed specifically for senior executives and entrepreneurs, the innovative two-year course aims to equip modern leaders with the cross-dimensional skills necessary to navigate complex corporate transformations and stand out in a technology-driven era.

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Bridging technology, business, and communication

The new initiative represents a major collaboration between two of the university's esteemed faculties, spearheaded by the Dean of the School of Business, Professor Zhang Han, and the Dean of the School of Communication, Professor Zhong Bu. 

The program is built upon the philosophy that as professionals climb the leadership ladder, relying on a single traditional skill set is no longer sufficient for sustaining long-term success. Instead, true advancement requires a holistic integration of diverse disciplines.

Setting itself apart from conventional management education, this is the first Executive Master of Business Administration in Hong Kong to pioneer such an interdisciplinary model. 

The curriculum moves beyond standard business methodologies by teaching executives how to leverage artificial intelligence for data-driven decision-making while mastering the art of brand communication to amplify their corporate value. 

Hands-on experience and flexible scheduling

Students will engage in highly practical learning experiences throughout the forty-eight-credit course. 

The curriculum mandates a capstone project where participants must solve actual challenges faced by their own companies, alongside global field study tours to world-leading enterprises and participation in a strategic innovation lab dedicated to hands-on artificial intelligence management practices. 

To accommodate the demanding schedules of senior professionals, the university has designed a flexible study format. Classes are held in-person in Hong Kong for just two to four consecutive days a month, typically from Thursday to Sunday, with all instruction delivered in Putonghua. 

This structure allows leaders from diverse sectors, including media, healthcare, law, and engineering, to balance their rigorous work responsibilities while building a high-caliber, cross-industry network. 

Global credentials and career mobility

Graduates of the program will earn a degree backed by robust global credentials, as the university's School of Business is among the elite one percent of business schools worldwide to hold triple accreditation from major international bodies. 

Additionally, the program offers significant geographic mobility, as graduates become eligible to apply for an immigration visa that allows them to work or start a business in Hong Kong for up to two years without requiring prior employer sponsorship.

Prospective students have until late July of this year to submit their online applications for the intake commencing in the autumn. 

The university is seeking accomplished candidates, generally requiring a bachelor's degree coupled with at least six years of post-qualification experience, though alternative pathways exist for seasoned professionals possessing extensive managerial backgrounds without formal undergraduate degrees.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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