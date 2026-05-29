Suspected gas explosion at Lam Tin flat leaves woman severely burned

A woman suffered burns to around 40 percent of her body after a suspected gas explosion at a public housing flat in Kwun Tong on Friday morning (May 29), prompting the evacuation of residents from two floors of the building.

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Police said they received multiple reports at around 10.29am of an explosion at a high-floor unit in Lam Bik House at Lam Tin Estate.

Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and evacuated residents from two floors to a safe location, while fire crews shut off the gas supply.

The injured woman sustained burns to her face, hands and other parts of her body. She was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations suggested the blast was caused by a gas leak.

Images from the scene showed debris strewn outside the building, with the force of the blast believed to have blown household items out of the flat.

The incident is under investigation.