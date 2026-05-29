Hong Kong Customs launches inspector recruitment drive with monthly salaries up to $83,840

The Customs and Excise Department has opened a new recruitment exercise for the rank of Inspector, offering an attractive starting salary of over HK$53,000 as the agency looks to bolster its ranks with mission-driven individuals ready to tackle smuggling and facilitate international trade.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a social media announcement on Thursday, the department highlighted the diverse and dynamic nature of the role.

Customs inspectors are tasked with a wide range of critical responsibilities, including maintaining border security, leading anti-smuggling operations, and promoting trade efficiency.

Beyond local enforcement, officers may also represent Hong Kong at international conferences or even be seconded to prestigious global customs organizations, offering a unique opportunity for international professional exposure.

The remuneration package is structured to be highly competitive, with the monthly salary scale ranging from HK$48,335 to a maximum of HK$83,840.

The specific starting salary, which can reach up to HK$53,630, is determined based on the applicant’s individual educational qualifications.

The authorities are inviting applications from those who possess a strong sense of civic duty and a passion for serving the Hong Kong community.

Prospective candidates have until June 10 to submit their applications. Interested individuals can apply online through the Civil Service Bureau’s official website.

Comprehensive information regarding the core duties of an inspector, specific entry requirements, and the multi-stage selection process can be found on the Customs and Excise Department’s official recruitment portal.