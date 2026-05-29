logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong Customs launches inspector recruitment drive with monthly salaries up to $83,840

NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Customs and Excise Department has opened a new recruitment exercise for the rank of Inspector, offering an attractive starting salary of over HK$53,000 as the agency looks to bolster its ranks with mission-driven individuals ready to tackle smuggling and facilitate international trade.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a social media announcement on Thursday, the department highlighted the diverse and dynamic nature of the role.

Customs inspectors are tasked with a wide range of critical responsibilities, including maintaining border security, leading anti-smuggling operations, and promoting trade efficiency.

Beyond local enforcement, officers may also represent Hong Kong at international conferences or even be seconded to prestigious global customs organizations, offering a unique opportunity for international professional exposure.

The remuneration package is structured to be highly competitive, with the monthly salary scale ranging from HK$48,335 to a maximum of HK$83,840.

The specific starting salary, which can reach up to HK$53,630, is determined based on the applicant’s individual educational qualifications.

The authorities are inviting applications from those who possess a strong sense of civic duty and a passion for serving the Hong Kong community.

Prospective candidates have until June 10 to submit their applications. Interested individuals can apply online through the Civil Service Bureau’s official website.

Comprehensive information regarding the core duties of an inspector, specific entry requirements, and the multi-stage selection process can be found on the Customs and Excise Department’s official recruitment portal.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - May 29, 2026
NEWS
4 hours ago
Police warn of 'upgraded' fake e-ticket scam messages mimicking official format
NEWS
5 hours ago
M&S and Lotte bottled mineral water samples contain Enterococci, CFS orders recall
NEWS
6 hours ago
Law Society elects new council, president Tong vows to expand international ties
NEWS
6 hours ago
Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house
NEWS
6 hours ago
Water pipe damaged by MTR contractor leaves Siu Hei Court residents without supply
NEWS
9 hours ago
Police drone leads to arrest of Sham Shui Po cyclist with $4,500 heroin
NEWS
9 hours ago
2 sampans collide off Tai Po while night fishing for cuttlefish, 3 injured
NEWS
9 hours ago
Twenty startups vie for top 10 HKTDC’s Start-up Express 2026 spots
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hot weather heats up elderly emergency hotlines and hospital admissions
NEWS
13 hours ago
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
NEWS
28-05-2026 01:47 HKT
(File photo)
Scorching Friday of 37-degree expected for HK
NEWS
22 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.