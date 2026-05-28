Macau driver charged after 10-year-old boy killed at zebra crossing

A 10-year-old schoolboy died after being hit by a seven-seater at a zebra crossing in Macau on Wednesday night, with the driver to be charged with negligent homicide.

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The accident happened at around 8pm on Avenida do Conselheiro Borja near the police station in the northern district, where the vehicle struck the boy, who was wearing a school uniform.

The boy suffered serious injuries and had no breathing or pulse after the impact. He was rushed to hospital for treatment but was later certified dead.

Macau’s Public Security Police Force said both the boy and the driver were Macau residents. The driver, a man in his 40s, passed a breath alcohol test after the accident.

After preliminary investigations, including a review of surveillance footage and dashcam video, police suspected the driver had failed to give way to pedestrians when approaching the crossing. They appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police said on Thursday that the driver, surnamed Chau, works as a computer engineer. He reportedly claimed he did not notice any pedestrians at the time. Police said he will be prosecuted for homicide by negligence.

On Thursday morning, residents and passers-by visited the scene on Avenida do Conselheiro Borja to pay tribute to the boy. Nearly 20 bouquets of flowers were placed along the pavement, alongside snacks, biscuits, boxed drinks and a blue plush toy.

Some mourners were seen in tears as they paid their respects.

Macau’s Education and Youth Development Bureau and Social Welfare Bureau said they were deeply saddened by the accident and expressed their condolences to the boy’s family, relatives and friends.

The education bureau said it had immediately activated its school crisis handling mechanism and coordinated with the school and counseling organizations to provide follow-up support. It also said it was working closely with the Social Welfare Bureau to assist the family.

