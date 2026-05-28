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HKU SPACE partners with Google Cloud to accelerate AI education transformation 

NEWS
1 hour ago
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HKU SPACE and Google Cloud Hong Kong signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to accelerate AI-driven digital transformation across teaching and learning (T&L), curriculum development, and institutional operations.

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Under this agreement, HKU SPACE and Google Cloud HK will collaborate across four strategic pillars to redefine the educational experience.

The school will deploy Google’s leading AI tools, rolling out Gemini Enterprise for Education to staff and students to enhance T&L efficiency and foster a personalised learning environment.

The collaboration will also contribute to comprehensive digital transformation in AI education, including the technical integration of Gemini Enterprise into HKU SPACE’s e-learning portal, the establishment of a Google Cloud AI Lab, and the introduction of an HKU SPACE x Google AI Prompt Library.

Program and curriculum development efforts include collaborating on AI-centric course development and curriculum integration, and providing technical guidance for prototyping AI solutions that address real-world challenges.

Furthermore, the cooperation will enhance learners’ ability to apply AI tools through professional training and certification sessions facilitated by Google experts, and amplify impact through promotional activities at flagship events.

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud HK marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, enabling us to leverage world-class AI technology to enhance teaching and learning, streamline operations, and empower data analytics for quality enhancement,” said William K. M. Lee, professor of HKU SPACE.
  
The collaboration represents a significant step forward in shaping a transformative era in AI education, HKU SPACE said in a press release, reaffirming its mission to contribute to Hong Kong’s broader vision of becoming an international innovation and technology hub and smart city.

HKU SPACEGoogle

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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