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NEWS

Govt to release updated manpower projection by year-end, acting labour chief says

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The government is currently conducting an update to the Manpower Projection, with the findings set to be released by the end of the year, according to Acting Secretary for Labour and Welfare Ho Kai-ming.

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Delivering a video address at the release of a report on the development trends of enterprise talent in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), Ho emphasized that Hong Kong shoulders the profound mission of gathering more talent for both the country and local society during the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan.
 
He stressed that achieving this goal requires not only the support of government talent policies but also the robust backing of the corporate and academic sectors.

Ho also acknowledged that government research has certain limitations, pointing out that understanding the precise needs of enterprises or the specific practices of other cities within the GBA requires the assistance of neutral, third-party institutions.

Conducting these independent reviews allows the government to obtain more detailed results, thereby enabling officials to refine public policies, he added.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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