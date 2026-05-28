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NEWS

Repairs to burst Kwai Chung water main expected to finish tonight

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A truck was left trapped after a burst water main caused road subsidence near Kwai Shing West Estate in Kwai Chung on Thursday morning, with emergency repairs expected to be completed by around 9pm.

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The incident occurred outside the car park of Block 8 at Kwai Shing West Estate, where an underground fresh water main burst, sending large amounts of muddy water onto the road.

Police received a report at 8.45am and arrived at the scene. The Water Supplies Department was notified and sent staff to shut off the water valve and carry out emergency repairs.

During the incident, a truck passing through the area became stuck after the road surface subsided. Its left wheels fell into a pit, causing the vehicle to tilt.

The department said on its Facebook page that it had received a report of a leak from a fresh water supply main on Kwai Shing Circuit. After inspection, it confirmed that the affected pipe was a fresh water main with a diameter of 200 millimeters supplying Kwai Shing West Shopping Centre, Blocks 6 to 10 of Kwai Shing West Estate, and Horizon Place.

The department said temporary fresh water supply is being provided to affected users, mobilizing at least one water wagon and 10 water tanks.

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Kwai Shing Circuit near the entrance to the Block 8 car park has been temporarily closed to facilitate urgent repair works.

The department said its works team is carrying out repairs and aims to complete the work and restore fresh water supply by around 9pm on Thursday.

It added that it has been maintaining close contact with the Kwai Tsing District Office, district councillors and the Housing Department, and has sent staff to the scene to provide assistance to affected residents. The department apologized for the inconvenience caused.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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