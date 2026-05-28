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NEWS

KMB driver suspended after viral clip shows 'hands-free' driving

NEWS
45 mins ago
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KMB has suspended a bus captain from driving duties after viral videos showed him taking both hands off the steering wheel while driving a non-passenger bus on Thursday morning.

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Two clips circulated online on this morning, showing the driver allegedly failing to keep both hands firmly on the wheel while the bus was in motion.

In one 17-second clip, the driver could be seen repeatedly using his left hand to massage his right wrist and fingers while driving. The scene was filmed by someone in another vehicle travelling alongside the bus. The clip ended after the two vehicles parted ways.

The footage quickly drew criticism online, with some netizens calling the behavior dangerous and warning the driver not to put others at risk.

Others mocked the incident, with one saying, “So buses are already this advanced, with self-driving now?” Another joked: “Autopilot system, do you know it?”

Some also linked the scene to earlier online debates about bus cabin temperatures, saying the driver may have been rubbing his hands to avoid falling asleep.

In response to inquiries from Sing Tao Headline, The Standard’s sister publication, KMB said the incident involved a bus captain driving a non-passenger bus at around 9am on Thursday.

The company said the driver was suspected of failing to keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel while driving.

KMB said it attaches great importance to road safety and is highly concerned about the incident. The driver has been immediately suspended from driving duties pending an investigation.

The company added that disciplinary action will be taken if any breach is found, and the driver will be required to undergo retraining.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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