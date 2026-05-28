Morning Recap - May 28, 2026

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Worker dies after being struck by falling hoist at Sham Shui Po construction site

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A 67-year-old male worker died on Wednesday evening after being struck on the head by an electric chain hoist that fell from a height of about four metres at a Drainage Services Department construction site in Sham Shui Po, authorities said.

Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week

A blade was found wedged in a seat gap on a Citybus in Admiralty on Wednesday afternoon, marking the second such incident in Central within a week, police said.

Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui

A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening after falling from a flat in Tai Kok Tsui, police said.

Customs seizes $8.85m drugs at airport, 2 passengers arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two male passengers at the airport on Tuesday after seizing about 11 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds and 18 kilograms of suspected ketamine with a total estimated market value of about HK$8.85 million.

Taxi ploughs into passenger waiting area at HK airport, crashes into Uber, one injured

A taxi crashed into a passenger waiting area and collided with an Uber taxi at the taxi stand on Sky Plaza Road near Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport early on Wednesday, leaving one driver injured, police said.

Bus mounts roundabout in Tuen Mun, driver unhurt just minutes before birthday

A double-decker bus mounted a central roundabout and crashed into railings in Tuen Mun late on Wednesday night, with no injuries reported, just minutes before the driver's 49th birthday, police said.

World/China News

Chinese embassy warns of surge in telecom fraud in Indonesia as scammers relocate from Cambodia

Chinese authorities have noted a worrying trend of telecom fraud operators relocating to Indonesia, with increasing numbers of people previously engaged in such crimes in Cambodia and other countries moving their operations there, the Chinese embassy in Jakarta said.

US and Iran remain divided on Hormuz deal as White House rejects Tehran TV report

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the U.S. and Iran still have issues to resolve in peace talks, after Washington dismissed an Iranian state television report of a framework deal to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz within a month and to lift a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ships.

Man stabbed in head at Zhuhai shopping mall, suspect arrested at scene

A man was stabbed in the head at Huafa Mall in Zhuhai on Monday afternoon, with the suspect remaining at the scene and later arrested, according to online footage and reports.

Macau seven-seater kills 10-year-old boy, driver suspected of failing to yield at crossing

A 10-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a seven-seater vehicle in Macau on Wednesday evening, with initial investigations suggesting the driver failed to yield at a pedestrian crossing, police said.

Market

Wall Street indexes post closing record highs, AI rally pauses

Rising healthcare and consumer stocks lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday to a record closing high, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were steady, as investors took a pause from the AI-led rally while cautiously watching Middle East peace talks.

Sports

Wharton pulls strings as Mateta fires Crystal Palace to Conference League crown

Crystal Palace claimed their first European trophy as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the final of the Conference League on Wednesday, the perfect farewell for manager Oliver Glasner.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

China's 'ironclad' friendships with Pakistan, Serbia are crucial amid geopolitical shifts

Just after back-to-back visits by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders of China's two "ironclad" friends - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic - have also traveled to Beijing. Unlike the United States and Russia, which are the two major global powers, Pakistan and Serbia are two crucial regional forces serving as China's strategic anchors in South Asia and Europe.

Opinion

How OpenAI evolved from Musk's vision to Altman's empire | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

Elon Musk recently lost his lawsuit against OpenAI. On May 18, 2026, a federal jury ruled that he had waited too long to file the case, marking a major legal victory for Sam Altman and OpenAI. Altman stands as one of the most influential figures in artificial intelligence. Yet OpenAI's origins trace back more than a decade, with Musk playing a foundational early role.

Omens of fear, wings of hope in Arab lore | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

In every culture, customs of optimism and pessimism intertwine with numbers, days, and events. Pessimism often springs from a fear of the unknown and a wariness of potential surprises, while optimism blossoms from wishes and hopes for a brighter today and a better tomorrow.

Sculpting the face of the city | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan

The architectural identities of Hong Kong and Paris are forged by opposing forces: the epicenter of global capital and the enduring authority of the state. To stroll through Hong Kong is to look up at a glass-and-steel monument to capital. Our city's iconic face was not sketched by a committee; it was sculpted by corporate visionaries chasing clouds.