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CHINA

Macau seven-seater kills 10-year-old boy, driver suspected of failing to yield at crossing

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A 10-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a seven-seater vehicle in Macau on Wednesday evening, with initial investigations suggesting the driver failed to yield at a pedestrian crossing, police said.

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The accident occurred around 8pm when the vehicle was traveling along Avenida do Conselheiro Borja near the Northern District police station. The boy was critically injured and lost pulse at the scene. He was rushed to hospital but later died.

Both the victim and the driver, a man in his 40s, are Macau residents. The driver passed a breathalyzer test. Police are reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage and have appealed for witnesses.

Macau fatal crash pedestrian crossing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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