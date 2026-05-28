Worker dies after being struck by falling hoist at Sham Shui Po construction site

A 67-year-old male worker died on Wednesday evening after being struck on the head by an electric chain hoist that fell from a height of about four metres at a Drainage Services Department construction site in Sham Shui Po, authorities said.

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The incident occurred around 8.33am at a sewage system improvement site on Yen Chow Street. The hoist, measuring about 1.5 by 1 metre, fell from an I-beam, hitting the worker, surnamed Wong, who was working below. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital in a coma, but was pronounced dead around 11.30pm.

Another worker was operating the hoist on a gantry crane at the time of the accident.

Drainage Services Department director Ringo Mok expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the victim's family. The department has ordered the contractor to stop all related work at the site and conduct a full safety inspection. The contractor has been directed to investigate the cause of the accident and provide appropriate assistance to the family.

The department said it will fully assist the Labour Department and police in their investigations.