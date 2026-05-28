Chinese embassy warns of surge in telecom fraud in Indonesia as scammers relocate from Cambodia

Chinese authorities have noted a worrying trend of telecom fraud operators relocating to Indonesia, with increasing numbers of people previously engaged in such crimes in Cambodia and other countries moving their operations there, the Chinese embassy in Jakarta said.

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The embassy said it has received multiple requests for help from Chinese citizens who have suffered heavy financial losses, while Indonesian authorities have recently dismantled several fraud dens.

Common scam types in Indonesia include impersonation of government officials, currency exchange fraud, visa scams, "pig butchering" and "bad date" schemes, as well as investment fraud, the embassy said.

According to Indonesian media, police have continuously cracked down on cross-border cybercrime cases. Interpol reported that in Bali, Batam and Jakarta alone, more than 550 people, mostly foreign nationals, have been detained in the past two weeks.

The embassy urged Chinese citizens to remain vigilant against various types of fraud and protect their property safety.