Night Recap - May 26, 2026

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CLP fuel surcharge rise to add about $10 to monthly bill for households

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A typical three-member household using 300 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will pay about HK$10 more in fuel charges compared with levels before the latest round of increases, as CLP Power raises its fuel surcharge to 42.6 cents per unit from next month.

Former rising star chief inspector jailed 30 months for bribes worth $1.14m

A 40-year-old former Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) once hailed as a "rising star" and "crime buster" was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Tuesday afternoon and ordered to repay HK$1.14 million in illicit gains. Ho Siu-tung admitted to accepting cash, luxury baby clothes, and designer handbags from a businessman in exchange for leaking internal police data and interfering with a criminal investigation.

AI-driven odds manipulation and chatbot promotion: Illicit gambling syndicates cost HKers $250b over 20 years

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly ubiquitous, it has been "weaponized" by illicit offshore gambling syndicates to aggressively harvest money from punters.

Wash your mouth out: Tuen Mun school principal's filthy language tirade in Singapore goes viral

San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun offered a public apology and launched an investigation after a viral video captured its principal swearing at a security guard during a school trip to Singapore.

Observatory issues year’s first Very Hot Weather Warning, mercury to hit 33 degrees

The Hong Kong Observatory issued its first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year on Tuesday morning, as an anticyclone aloft dominates the region, bringing fine and scorching weather to the Guangdong coast.

Business Today

Northern Metropolis to cost over $360b over next 5 to 6 years: S&P

Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis is expected to cost more than HK$360 billion over the next five to six years, of which government-related entities (GREs) will spend HK$140 billion, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Futu's founder Leaf Li loses US$1.7 billion in fortune after CSRC fine

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has fined Futu 1.85 billion yuan (HK$14.43 billion) for illegally conducting cross-border securities business, wiping out US$1.7 billion (HK$13.26 billion) from the fortune of Futu's founder and chief executive, Leaf Li Hua, in a single day.

China's yuan might rise to 5 against USD should carry trades unwind, Macquarie says

China's yuan could rise to 6 or even 5 against the US dollar if domestic companies unwind their massive greenback holdings, according to Macquarie.

Oil could top US$125 this summer if Hormuz stays shut, Ninety One says

Oil prices could rise above US$125(HK$952.76) a barrel this summer if the Strait of Hormuz does not reopen soon, Ninety One said, warning that the market is already short about 12 million barrels a day as peak demand season begins.

China's Xiaomi Q1 profit sinks 43pc on higher memory chip costs, launches $20 billion buyback

China’s Xiaomi (1810) posted a 43 percent drop in adjusted net profit to 6.07 billion yuan (HK$7 billion) in the first quarter, as memory chip shortages and intensifying competition eroded the phonemaker's profitability.

World/China

US hits Iran with new strikes, despite talks to end war

US forces attacked missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines on Monday, US Central Command said, imperiling a fragile ceasefire and casting new doubt on a deal to end the Middle East war.

Iran's top envoys discussing potential peace deal with Qatar prime minister, official says

Iran's top negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a potential deal with the U.S. to end the three-month-old war, an official briefed on the visit said on Monday, after Washington and Tehran played down hopes for an imminent breakthrough.

Australia-India-Japan-US Quad urged to address 'connectivity choke points'

The foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. agreed to jointly build a port in Fiji and signed pacts covering critical minerals and energy security, as they sought to inject fresh energy into the grouping.

South Korea overpass collapse kills three people during safety inspection

A section of an overpass under demolition in the South Korean capital, Seoul, collapsed on Tuesday, killing three people who were conducting a safety inspection and injuring three others, fire and city officials said.

What's involved in talks to end the Iran war?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that negotiating a deal with Iran could "take a few days," dimming hopes for an imminent end to the conflict after the U.S. conducted what it called defensive strikes in southern Iran.