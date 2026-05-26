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NEWS

Buddha’s Birthday crowds leave Hongkongers stuck at border checkpoints until midnight

NEWS
24 mins ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

A Buddha’s Birthday long weekend getaway to the mainland turned into a border ordeal for many Hongkongers on Monday, with crowds building up at land checkpoints and some travelers stranded until midnight.

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The three-day holiday, which began last Saturday, saw heavy passenger traffic at several boundary control points, particularly Shenzhen Bay Control Point, where long queues reportedly lasted until shortly before the port closed.

According to the Immigration Department, 1.147 million Hongkongers traveled north through land ports, the high-speed rail and the China Ferry Terminal over the past three days.

About 72,000 residents returned to Hong Kong on Monday, with around 90 percent using land boundary control points.

Photos and videos of long queues soon circulated on social media, with some travelers saying crowds had already started building up on Sunday afternoon.

Videos also appeared to show frustrated travelers arguing with public security officers at Shenzhen Bay after failing to return to Hong Kong before the checkpoint closed at midnight.

As the crowds grew, netizens began sharing tips for stranded travelers online.

The most frequently suggested option was to return via Huanggang Port, which operates 24 hours a day, giving travelers more flexibility and time to get home.

Some users suggested spending the night at a nearby hotel and returning to Hong Kong the next morning. Others proposed a lower-cost alternative by resting at a 24-hour massage parlor until the border reopened.

One commenter jokingly suggested taking inspiration from mainland tourists who rest overnight at 24-hour restaurants or public spaces while visiting Hong Kong, and advised stranded travelers to sleep at McDonald’s or by the beach.

An experienced traveler who returned earlier said people should allow extra time when crossing the border during long holidays, adding that he crossed back through Man Kam To at around 7pm.

Buddha's Birthdaymainlandborder

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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