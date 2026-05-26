HK plans to issue 10,000 ride-hailing licenses in first regulatory phase

The government plans to issue an initial 10,000 ride-hailing licenses in its first phase of regulation, a proposal that was gazetted and will be submitted to the Legislative Council for scrutiny.

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Transport panel chairman Ben Chan Han-pan on Tuesday noted that while the 10,000-license cap is lower than the 15,000 figure previously suggested by industry insiders, the proposal offers a cautious and steady foundation.

This approach allows authorities to monitor actual operations and strike a delicate balance between the interests of various stakeholders, including the traditional taxi trade and the public.

Chan added that a dedicated committee would be formed to review the legislation thoroughly, and any future adjustments to the quota would require further legislative approval to respect Legco's procedures.

The government intends to implement a “dynamic assessment” model to track operational data and demand. Current estimates place daily demand for ride-hailing services at approximately 110,000 trips.

Officials calculate that 10,000 licensed vehicles could comfortably handle about 120,000 trips a day, based on an assumption that each driver completes two trips per hour over a six-hour shift.

The move comes amid a broader debate over the city's transport capacity.

While some advocates argue that Hong Kong should issue more permits than its roughly 18,000 existing taxis to better support tourism and economic growth, others have urged a more measured approach tailored to local conditions, suggesting a cap between 10,000 and 15,000 to avoid oversaturating the market.