Wash your mouth out: Tuen Mun school principal's filthy language tirade in Singapore goes viral

San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun has issued a public apology and launched an internal investigation after a viral video captured its principal swearing at a security guard during a student study trip to Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident unfolded last Friday (May 22) when the school's principal, Lee Cheuk-hing, was filmed engaging in a heated argument and hurling profanities at a local female security guard over a parking dispute.

In a late-night statement issued on Monday, the school apologized for causing public concern. It announced that a crisis management team has been activated and the school board would meet to follow up on the matter.

The school asserted that formal disciplinary procedures will be enacted if any staff member is found to have breached professional conduct, emphasizing that any misbehavior damaging the school's reputation will be handled with the utmost seriousness.

Principal suspended amid ongoing investigation

Speaking to Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, former lawmaker and school manager Edmund Wong Chun-sek confirmed that the four study groups involved in the trip had safely returned to Hong Kong.

Wong revealed that an active investigation is underway and confirmed Lee has been suspended from his duties for failing to meet the public's expectations of an educator.

Stressing that the school's top priority is maintaining high standards of professional conduct among its staff, Wong reiterated that strict action will be taken if any individual is found to have violated the teachers' code of conduct or brought the school into disrepute.

He added that a deputy principal will step in to cover Lee's duties during his suspension, supported by the school board to ensure seamless daily operations.

In the wake of the incident, Wong stated that the school is closely monitoring the emotional well-being of its students. He thanked the public for their concern and noted that a formal letter addressing the situation will be sent to all staff and students shortly.

Additionally, the school has pledged to submit a detailed report to the Education Bureau as soon as possible and will provide timely updates to the public and relevant stakeholders.

Students express shock over uncharacteristic outburst

Following the incident, staff members were seen stationed outside the school campus and nearby light rail stops. An assistant principal, surnamed Koo, reassured the media that student safety and well-being remain the school's primary focus.

Some students are surprised at their principal’s behavior, including a Form 5 student, who highlighted the principal’s easygoing personality.

He revealed that his friend on the trip said the principal never explained himself and continued the itinerary after the argument.

Acknowledging the behavior as inappropriate for a principal, he added that he had heard criticism from parents and fellow students as the video began circulating.

A Form 1 student surnamed So also said he was shocked by the swearing, as the principal had previously told students not to resort to foul language.

Another Form 3 student said the principal might have been trying to protect the students on the trip, as he has always gotten along well with them.

However, she agreed that using foul language in public is inappropriate, adding that there is currently no ban from the school on commenting about the incident.

Education Bureau intervenes as guard recounts dispute

In response, the Education Bureau expressed high concern over the incident and has asked the school for a detailed written report.

Citing the Professional Code of Conduct for Teachers, the department described teachers and principals as role models for students, whose words, conduct, and values have a profound impact.

The incident also stirred conversations in Singapore, where the security guard told local media the bus was blocking traffic on double yellow lines during kindergarten pick-up time.

After being ignored when asking the driver to move forward, she blocked the way, adding, "I never expected anyone to come up and argue."