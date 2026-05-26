Immigration Department arrests four illegal workers at MegaBox bedding retailer

The Immigration Department has arrested three women and one man following an undercover operation at a bedding retail chain in Kowloon Bay.

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The suspects, all mainland Chinese nationals on tourist visas, are being held for investigation, and authorities have warned that more arrests may follow.

The incident centered on a bedding retailer located on the fifth floor of MegaBox, which operates four branches across Hong Kong.

On Sunday, the store held a promotional event in the mall's atrium featuring handicraft workshops and professional photography services.

After receiving a report that the company was employing mainland visitors, immigration officers disguised themselves as customers to conduct an undercover operation at the event.

Once sufficient evidence was gathered, the officers revealed their identities and demanded identification from the staff.

Four individuals, aged between 30 and 44, were arrested on the spot for violating the Immigration Ordinance. Sources indicate that the suspects are from Shenzhen and Dongguan and entered Hong Kong as visitors under the Individual Visit Scheme. Witnesses noted that the Mandarin-speaking workers had been seen performing duties at the store for approximately a week prior to the raid.

Severepenalties for visitors and employers

An Immigration Department spokesperson emphasized that all visitors are prohibited from taking up any employment in Hong Kong, whether paid or unpaid, without prior permission from the Director of Immigration.

Violators face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and two years' imprisonment upon conviction.

The department also issued a stern warning to business owners and stated that hiring persons who are not lawfully employable is a serious offense.

Under the Immigration Ordinance, employers found guilty face a maximum fine of HK$500,000 and 10 years in prison.

Furthermore, directors, managers, and partners of the involved company may also be held criminally liable.

Retailer and mall response

Sing Tao Probe, the sister publications of The Standard reached out to the retailer's mainland headquarters via email but has not yet received a response.

A staff member at the Hong Kong branch, surnamed Yip, stated over the phone that the incident is currently under investigation and declined to comment further.

A spokesperson for MegaBox confirmed that the case has been handed over to the authorities for investigation and that no further information is currently available.

The Immigration Department stated it will continue to rigorously pursue employers who hire illegal labor to protect the local labor market and uphold the integrity of immigration controls.