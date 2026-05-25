Kwok Ka-ming and Janet Kung defend Bun Scrambling Championship titles

Kwok Ka-ming and Janet Kung successfully defended their titles as "Bun King" and "Bun Queen" at the annual Cheung Chau Bun Scrambling Championship final, which took place at the Pak Tai Temple Playground in the early hours of Sunday.

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Kwok scored 760 points, while Kung scored 999 points. Wong Chi-kit finished third in the men's category with 742 points, and Kwok Chun-yin took second with 853 points. Ma Hok-ming won the Full Harvest Award for collecting the most buns, with 177.

The competition began when Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Raistlin Lau struck a gong at midnight. Twelve competitors climbed the bun tower, racing to grab nine-point buns at the top. After about one and a half minutes, most nine-point buns had been taken, and competitors moved to three-point sections.

Kwok landed with nearly 30 seconds remaining. Chung Yuk-chuen failed to land within the three-minute time limit and was disqualified.

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After the competition, Kwok said he had learned from his past experience of being disqualified, choosing to land early. "I'd rather land within the time limit and score points, then at least I have a chance to finish in the top three, rather than being disqualified and not completing the race."

Kung said this was her 11th year participating and the most intense competition yet, as rivals including Angel Wong and a former Bun King were on adjacent lanes. Her goal was to reach the top as quickly as possible to increase her chances. She expressed particular joy at winning the Bun Queen title for the third consecutive year. Asked about her mindset from the top of the tower, she said she reached the peak one step faster than Angel Wong, which gave her the opportunity to win.

When asked whether she would compete again next year, Kung said she shares Kwok's mindset: "I'll play as long as I can," describing the event as both a physical challenge and a festive activity.

The event drew large crowds, with spectators queuing over 100 metres by around 9.30pm. One spectator said he had been attending the event for 15 years and arrived at 5am to secure a good spot.

A visitor from Hebei who has lived in Hong Kong for 26 years said she had previously only watched the Bun Scrambling on television and was excited to experience the atmosphere in person.

US tourist David, who loves climbing with his wife Mary, said climbing on buns was novel. He praised Hong Kong's friendly people and vibrant culture.

Shanghai tourist Li, visiting with a friend studying in Hong Kong, said she enjoyed the local traditions and looked forward to watching competitors grab buns.