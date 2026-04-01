Cheung Chau residents flag substantial hike as fares adjusted on six ferry routes

Six major outlying island ferry routes adjusted fares on Wednesday, with the largest hike recorded on the Central-Cheung Chau weekday services.

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Ferry operators have displayed updated fare tables at the Central Ferry Piers. For the Central-Cheung Chau route, the standard adult one‑way ordinary ferry fare for Mondays to Saturdays increased by HK$1.9 to HK$16.7; the fast ferry is now HK$32.9.

On Sundays and public holidays, the ordinary ferry fare is HK$24.8 and the fast ferry HK$47.6.

On the Central-Yung Shue Wan route, the price of a standard adult one-way ticket on a regular ferry is adjusted to HK$24.9 on weekdays and HK$34.7 on Sundays and public holidays.

The Central-Mui Wo and Peng Chau routes have been fully converted to fast ferry services, with fares lowered accordingly. The adult weekday fare to Mui Wo is HK$33.5, while Peng Chau fare was reduced by HK$5 to HK$31.9.

Some Cheung Chau residents consider the latest fare hike substantial. Chan described it as a heavy burden for frequent commuters, noting that monthly-pass costs have risen by over HK$40. “We have no other choice, and the increase this time is far too big,” she said.

Kwok also noted that island residents are forced to accept the hike as they rely on the ferry services with no other option.

Lau, a tourist visiting Mui Wo, noted that while the percentage increase seems large, the actual amount is small, and unlikely to affect casual outings with her children.