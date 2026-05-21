Morning Recap - May 21, 2026

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Amber rainstorm brings flooding to Sheung Shui, minibuses stranded

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An amber rainstorm warning issued by the Hong Kong Observatory at 9pm on Wednesday brought heavy rain to the northern New Territories, with hourly rainfall in the district expected to exceed 100 millimetres, causing severe flooding in parts of Sheung Shui and Ta Kwu Ling.

(Video) Dashcam captures elderly man wandering on Tsing Kwai Highway, bus swerves to avoid collision

A bus driver narrowly avoided hitting an elderly man who was wandering on the Tsing Kwai Highway towards Tuen Mun late on Tuesday night, dashcam footage shows.

Elderly woman dies after being hit by flying railing in Kowloon Bay car crash

An 86-year-old woman died in hospital on Wednesday night after being struck by a flying railing in a traffic accident in Kowloon Bay, police said.

DSD handle 7 flooding cases amid amber rainstorm, deploy pumping robot

The Drainage Services Department (DSD) addressed seven flooding cases during the amber rainstorm warning and deployed a pumping robot to assist with water removal operations.

62-year-old woman arrested for stabbing ex-husband at Sheung Shui estate

A 67-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen at Sheung Shui's Cheung Wah Estate on Wednesday evening, with his 62-year-old ex-wife arrested on suspicion of wounding, police said.

Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront

The government plans to build the first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel connecting Central MTR station to the Central harbourfront, eliminating the need for passengers to go above ground and detour to a footbridge outside Worldwide House, the Development Bureau announced.

World/China News

Putin departs Beijing after concluding state visit to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin left Beijing by private jet on Wednesday, May 20, concluding his two-day state visit to China, which marked his 25th trip to the country. The state visit included a high-profile welcome ceremony hosted by President Xi Jinping outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning, followed by a formal bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

Photo: Reuters

Russia and China scold the United States over 'Golden Dome' plans

Russia and China said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile-defence shield plans threatened strategic stability and that Washington had been irresponsible not to work on a replacement for a landmark nuclear treaty.

Photo: Reuters

Kremlin says progress but no deal on new Russia-China gas pipeline: Russian media

Russia and China did not reach an agreement on the new multibillion-dollar "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline in talks between President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, the Kremlin told Russian state media Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

Former Cuban President Raul Castro charged with murder in US

Former Cuban President Raul Castro has been indicted in the United States on murder charges, court records showed on Wednesday, in a major escalation in Washington's pressure campaign against the island's communist government.

File Photo/Reuters

Trump: may have to hit Iran harder - or maybe not

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States may have to attack Iran even harder but will wait and see if a deal is reached, reprising the "either/or" rhetoric he has used since announcing a ceasefire six weeks ago.

Market

Wall St rises as chip stocks rally ahead of Nvidia results

Wall Street's main indexes closed more than 1% higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from a three-day selloff with a boost in sentiment from technology and chip stocks, which rose ahead of Nvidia's quarterly results.

Nvidia forecasts revenue above estimates, announces $80 billion share buyback

Nvidia NVDA.Oforecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday and announced an US$80 billion share repurchase program.

Editorial

Gulf leaders force a pause: Diplomacy wins a reprieve in US-Iran war as strike plan paused

US President Donald Trump has paused his plan to strike Iran "to give negotiations another chance" at the request of several Gulf leaders.