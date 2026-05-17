Putin departs Beijing after concluding state visit to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin left Beijing by private jet on Wednesday, May 20, concluding his two-day state visit to China, which marked his 25th trip to the country. The state visit included a high-profile welcome ceremony hosted by President Xi Jinping outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning, followed by a formal bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

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During the afternoon, the two heads of state attended a joint signing ceremony for cooperation documents and a combined press conference. According to Xinhua, the leaders signed a joint statement on advocating a multipolar world and a new type of international relations, alongside 20 other cooperation agreements spanning various fields aimed at strengthening comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening neighboring friendly cooperation.

Prior to his departure, Putin released a video message expressing Russia's desire for closer ties and mutual understanding between the people of both nations. The Russian president emphasized his confidence that joint efforts would continue to deepen the Russia-China partnership and good-neighborly relations to promote economic growth, benefit citizens, and maintain global security and stability.

The two leaders held in-depth exchanges on the development of bilateral ties, multi-sector cooperation, and mutual international and regional security concerns throughout the two-day summit.