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WORLD

Trump: may have to hit Iran harder - or maybe not

WORLD
5 mins ago
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US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States may have to attack Iran even harder but will wait and see if a deal is reached, reprising the "either/or" rhetoric he has used since announcing a ceasefire six weeks ago.

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"We'll see what happens," Trump said during a commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. "We hit them very hard. We may have to hit them even harder - but maybe not."

"We will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple," Trump told the cadets.

He said Iran's military might is largely gone and the only question is whether the U.S. goes back to finish the job or will Iran sign a deal.

"Everything's gone. Their navy's gone. Their air force is gone. Just about everything. The only question is, do we go and finish it up? Are they going to be signing a document? Let's see what happens," Trump said in a commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Trump said earlier on Wednesday that negotiations with Iran were in the final stages, while warning of additional attacks unless Iran agrees to a deal on its nuclear program.

Iran WarTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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