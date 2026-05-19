Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront

The government plans to build the first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel connecting Central MTR station to the Central harbourfront, eliminating the need for passengers to go above ground and detour to a footbridge outside Worldwide House, the Development Bureau announced.

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The tunnel will be constructed as part of the New Central Harbourfront Site 3 commercial project, which is being developed in two phases. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2027, with the remaining development targeted for completion by 2032.

The pedestrian tunnel will link the MTR station to the new shopping mall, other commercial buildings and the harbourfront, providing a multi-level accessible connection system. It will particularly benefit wheelchair users, those pushing prams and ordinary pedestrians, who will no longer need to navigate street-level paths or detour to reach the waterfront.

The construction site is located on part of Statue Square Garden north of Chater Road, the bureau said, emphasizing that the adjacent Cenotaph and the section of Statue Square south of Chater Road (near the Court of Final Appeal) will not be affected. The project involves underground excavation beneath the square, presenting challenges due to former seawalls and the risk of ground subsidence.

The developer is expected to begin tunnel construction no later than early 2027. The government is working to shorten the construction period to about four years.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department confirmed that ongoing paving renovation works on the southern part of Statue Square Garden are unrelated to the tunnel project and are scheduled for completion in the third quarter of this year.

The Tourism Board's "Hong Kong WinterFest" at Statue Square Garden at the end of this year will not be affected, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said.